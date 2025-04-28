CathMart.com Sets New Standard in Home Medical Supplies with Human Connection

Posted on 2025-04-28 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Durango, CO, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — In a world where convenience often replaces care, CathMart.com is changing the script. With its rapidly growing customer base and bold new partnerships, CathMart is positioning itself as the trusted name in medical supply delivery, offering fast shipping, real human support, and a deeply personalized shopping experience that puts patient dignity first.

We’re not trying to be the next Amazon – we’re trying to be better,” says the CathMart executive team. “We answer the phone. We talk to people. And we make sure their supplies arrive on time without confusion or stress.”

Built for Comfort. Backed by Care.

From catheter users and caregivers to those recovering from surgery or managing chronic conditions, customers are finding more than just products – they’re finding relief. With 20% off the first $50+ order, CathMart is offering thousands of high-quality items that are often needed urgently but hard to find in local stores.

A Community-First Mission

CathMart also recently launched a collaboration with Tubiit™, the first free mobile app designed to help catheter patients track symptoms, prevent complications, and stay in touch with their physicians post-discharge.

“The app is free. The support is real. The goal is simple: reduce preventable hospital readmissions, save lives, and give people control over their care,” says CathMart co-founder Dr. Justin Mandel, DOM.

Customers can shop with confidence at www.CathMart.com.

Global Medical Innovations, LLC
PO BOX 957
Durango, CO 81301

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution