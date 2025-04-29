Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Market: Age & Life Stage Needs

Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Industry Overview

The global Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market, valued at $53.4 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This expansion is significantly driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers. Furthermore, rising nutritional deficiencies in women, improved accessibility to supplements, and strategic distribution and advertising efforts by major brands are contributing to market growth. Ongoing R&D aimed at developing innovative health products with fewer side effects is also a crucial growth factor. For example, Tata Consumer Products entered this market in September 2022 with the launch of their Tata GoFit supplements for women.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic diseases has also spurred the adoption of health supplements, such as vitamins and minerals, to enhance immunity. The International Diabetes Federation, for instance, reports that 537 million adults currently live with diabetes, a figure expected to reach 643 million by 2030.

Detailed Segmentation:

Product Insights

The enzymes segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The rising adoption of enzyme-based products and growing awareness among women regarding the benefits associated with enzymatic supplements for beauty and health enhancement is anticipated to boost the segment demand.

Application Insights

The beauty segment is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the beauty segment is driven by the rising beauty concerns among women globally. As per the study, 90% of female beauty consumers in the U.S. currently consume a daily vitamin and/or mineral for general health purposes. Also, the strong brand advertisement and product availability are fueling the segment’s growth.

Consumer Group Insights

Postmenopause dominated the consumer group segment with a 32.6% share in 2022. Women aged 50 and above primarily represent the consumer group in the postmenopause segment. Bone health is a major concern for postmenopausal women as osteoporosis is likely to affect nearly one in three postmenopausal women, resulting in brittle bones and a high risk of fractures and associated problems. In addition to calcium and minerals, other supplements such as vitamins D, B6, & E, omega-3 oils, and Coenzyme Q10 are essential for postmenopausal women.

Sales Channel Insights

The direct sales channel segment held the largest revenue share of 35.1% in 2022 and is likely to witness robust growth owing to high consumer trust in direct sales, a large number of providers & lucrative discounts, and attractive offers provided by the seller. Moreover, a robust retail distribution network and the adoption of various strategies from well-established retail stores to provide personalized consulting before purchasing supplements are augmenting the segment’s growth.

Age Group Insights

Based on age group, the market is segmented into age 15-30, age 31-50, age 51-70, and above 70 years. The age 31-50 segment held the largest revenue share of 42.1% in 2022 owing to higher knowledge of health and beauty products across this age group, and larger adoption of supplements and potential buying power. Moreover, women in the age group of 31 to 50 years are the largest consumer pool for multivitamins or mineral beauty supplements.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific led the overall women’s health and beauty supplements market in 2022 with a 38.8% revenue share due to the presence of leading players in the region, a larger population base, and various strategic initiatives undertaken by them. Moreover, the presence of local supplement manufacturers, robust availability of products, growing inclination toward health and beauty supplements, and high burden of target diseases are also impelling the region’s expansion. Furthermore, the supportive regulatory framework and increased sales of dietary supplements in the region is further contributing to the growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players are adopting new product development, merger & acquisition, and partnership strategies to increase their market share. Market players such as Bayer AG, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nature’s Bounty, and GNC Holdings, LLC are the key manufacturers of health and beauty supplements.

They have been introducing various innovations in the market and expanding their product portfolios to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Garden of Life entered into an agreement with Hofseth Biocare ASA to distribute and market Hofseth’s products, such as ProGo and CollaGo, in the U.S. market. Both companies intend to finalize product testing in 2019 and launch products in the U.S. by early 2020.

Key Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements market include:

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

GNC Holdings, Inc

Nature’s Bounty

Bayer AG

Suntory Holdings Limited

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Pharmavite LLC

Pfizer, Inc

Blackmores

