Security Market 2030: Innovations in Access Control and Biometrics

Security Market Growth & Trends

The global security market size is expected to reach USD 225.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The adoption of security systems is increasing as these systems offer high-quality surveillance with optimized distortion. Illegal activities across the globe and stringent government regulations have led to a surge in the adoption of security systems. For instance, in July 2022, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., an international professional services network, launched Zero Trust Access.

The new managed security service provides a cloud-native approach to securing communications between users on any enterprise application and device, regardless of location. Increasing competition in the market, owing to the introduction of advanced technologies, is driving the need for automation in organizations at various levels. In addition, the growing number of infrastructures across the globe has resulted in an increased demand for safety systems, such as access control systems and video surveillance systems for real-time monitoring. For instance, in December 2022, PlainID, a cybersecurity firm, unveiled its PlainID Technology Network.

The Network, created in collaboration with PlainID partners, distributes PlainID’s cutting-edge technology globally to assist organizations in securely transforming authorization and access control. The increased use of cameras in various locations, such as airports, railway stations, and ports, for security purposes, is driving the demand for high-quality video cameras that enable effective monitoring. These systems have further been largely used by the military and defense sectors for surveillance purposes. Furthermore, the increasing number of advancements in video capturing is encouraging providers to introduce new updates in minimal time with better quality. This is further creating an opportunity for market growth.

Security Market Report Highlights

The system segment dominated the global market and accounted for a revenue share of over 77% in 2024, primarily due to the widespread adoption of advanced surveillance, access control, and alarm systems across industries.

The service segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Organizations increasingly outsource security functions to specialized providers to address complex threats and reduce operational burdens.

North America dominated the industry in 2024 and will remain dominant over the forecast period. The governments of various nations, such as the U.S. and Canada, have initiated the implementation of security systems and are emphasizing on cross border safety

The military & defense segment led the industry in 2024. The increased threat of terrorism and cross-border intrusions have impelled the military & defense sectors of various nations to implement the best security systems

Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global security market based on component, end use, and region:

Security Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

System

Service

Security End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Military & Defense

Transportation

Others

Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE KSA South Africa



