Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Grows with Demand for Automated Ad Buying

The global programmatic advertising platform market size is expected to reach USD 41.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The programmatic advertising platform uses automated technology to purchase and sell digital advertising inventory in real-time. It has revolutionized the way digital ads are bought and sold, making the process more efficient and effective. The key driver of the market is the ability to target specific audiences with relevant ads. It uses data and algorithms to identify potential customers and deliver ads that are most likely to resonate with them. This level of targeting ensures that brands reach the right people with their message, resulting in higher engagement and conversions.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advertising platforms by businesses of all sizes. Companies recognize the benefits of programmatic advertising; they are shifting their budgets from traditional advertising methods to programmatic. This shift is expected to continue in the future, driving market growth. Along with this, the growth of programmatic advertising platforms is the increasing use of mobile devices. With more people accessing the internet on their smartphones and tablets, programmatic advertising platform provides an effective way to reach audiences on these devices. This trend is expected to continue, further driving the growth of the programmatic advertising platform.

In addition, the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to fuel the growth of programmatic advertising platforms. These technologies help advertisers optimize their campaigns in real-time, resulting in better performance and ROI. Mobile programmatic advertising offers advertisers the ability to reach their target audience on their mobile devices through various ad formats such as banners, videos, and native ads.

Moreover, the platforms have also been able to provide businesses with better audience insights and targeting options using data analytics and machine learning algorithms. This has allowed businesses to create more effective ad campaigns, resulting in increased sales and revenue. The growth of e-commerce has also played a significant role in the growth of the market. As more consumers have shifted to online shopping, businesses have had to adapt their marketing strategies to reach them. Programmatic advertising has become an essential tool for businesses looking to reach their target audience and drive sales.

Based on platform type, the demand-side platform dominated the market in 2023. The platform allows advertisers to manage and optimize their ad campaigns across multiple ad exchanges in real-time real time. This type of platform enables advertisers to target specific audiences and optimize their campaign performance based on real time data.

Based on the ad platform, the video advertising segment dominated the market in 2023. The segment has become an increasingly popular way for advertisers to reach their target audience. Programmatic video advertising platforms allow advertisers to purchase and manage their video ads across multiple channels and devices, including desktop, mobile, and connected TV.

Based on the deployment model, cloud-based deployment dominated the market in 2023. The segment offers several benefits over traditional on-premises solutions, including greater scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. With cloud-based deployment, advertisers can easily scale their advertising campaigns up or down based on their needs, without having to worry about investing in additional hardware or infrastructure.

Based on the pricing model, CPM (cost per mile) dominated the market in 2023. The CPM pricing model charges advertisers based on the number of times their ad is displayed to users, with the cost per thousand impressions typically ranging from a few dollars to several dollars. CPM pricing is often used for brand awareness campaigns, where the goal is to get the ad in front of as many people as possible.

Based on end use, DMPs dominated the market in 2023. It allows advertisers to collect, store, and analyze large volumes of data from various sources, including website analytics, CRM systems, and third-party data providers. DMPs enable advertisers to create detailed audience profiles, which can then be used to target specific users with relevant ads in real-time.

Asia Pacific market has seen the rise of digital advertising, programmatic advertising has become an increasingly popular method for businesses to reach their target audience. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of mobile devices, the growing number of internet users, and the rise of e-commerce in the region.

In August 2023, AdRoll partnered with WooCommerce to enable the integration of merchants to track and target online shoppers more effectively with cross-channel campaigns.

List of the Key Players in the Programmatic Advertising Platform Market

Adobe Inc.

NextRoll, Inc.

com, Inc.

Criteo S.A.

DataXu Inc. (Roku)

Google LLC

MediaMath Inc.

PubMatic

Rocket Fuel Inc.

Magnite Inc.

Flutter Media Private Limited

The Trade Desk, Inc.

Xandr (Microsoft Advertising)

Yahoo Inc.

