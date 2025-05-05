Lucintel Forecasts the Global Patient-Centric Health Care App Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-05 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global patient-centric health care app market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic and home use markets. The global patient-centric health care app market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising healthcare expenses, growing emphasis on preventative care, expanding health and wellness trends, expediting telemedicine adoption, increased patient demands for convenience, and supportive government efforts.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in patient-centric health care app market to 2031 by technology (phone-based apps, web-based apps, and wearable patient centric apps), operating system (iOS, android, windows, and others), application (wellness management and disease and treatment management), end use (hospitals, clinics, and home use), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that phone-based app is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to ubiquitous presence of smartphones.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to growing focus on patient-centric care and healthcare models centered around value.

Download sample by clicking on patient-centric health care app market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to advancement in technology, along with the rising presence of numerous healthcare technology companies and startups.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Services, iPatientCare, Koninklijke Philips, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Google, Apple, Siemens Healthineers are the major suppliers in the patient-centric health care app market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Imaging Chemical Market

Leather Chemical Market

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market

Satellite Communication Market

Space Sensors and Actuators Market

Video Analytics Market

Vertical Lift Module Market

Vein Illuminator Market

Stereolithography 3D Printing Technology Market

Industrial Gas for the Flat Panel Display Market