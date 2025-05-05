Glamping Market Grows with Rising Demand for Luxury Outdoor Experiences

The global glamping market size is expected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. with continuous modification in service offerings and expansions, the glamping industry is expected to witness a prominent acceptance among tourists who prefer to stay closer to home over foreign vacations. Also, staycations are becoming increasingly popular and are expected to continue generating interest further through Airbnb and various other advertising campaigns supported by governments across all regions.

While it’s commonly accepted that de-stressing and relaxation are the key growth drivers, the necessity for a healthy lifestyle and eco-tourism has increased the desire for an active and outdoor lifestyle, which will favorably affect the glamping market over the projected period.The majority of consumers prefer to invest a significant amount of money in immersive experiences rather than material goods.

From 2022 to 2030, the glamping business is anticipated to grow as ethical awareness and consumer desire for greater ethical consideration from brands rise. The growing number of millennials worldwide is anticipated to have a favorable impact on growth. Millennials today seek out personal, local, and adventurous experiences wherever they go and are prepared to pay for them.

Meta-search engines like Skyscanner and Kayak.com have been developed as a result of the internet, numerous e-commerce technologies, and digital intermediaries in the travel distribution industry. They serve as shopbots for online travel, which frequently makes already-existing intermediaries in the sector more vulnerable, particularly global distribution networks that provide information and infrastructure and distribution-based online travel firms (OTAs).

An increasing number of travelers are opting for tours of their preferred destinations due to the desire to learn more about the place that they are visiting. For distinctive and intensely intimate experiences, tourists who stay at glamping sites frequently prefer personalized and private tours over conventional tour packages.

People can travel at their own leisure with their friends and family on private and customized tours. For instance, family-friendly tours are those that are expanding the quickest, according to a Tripadvisor poll. In 2021, reservations for these tours climbed by nearly 200%, and by 291% for Americans.

In addition, glamping service providers are also focusing on partnering with hotels and resorts to popularize and generate greater profits. For instance, Glampique’s services are a perfect solution for business-to-business glamping deals. The luxurious tents are likely to be an appropriate fit for a boutique hotel that is looking for something that they can charge USD 300 or USD 500 per night, which helps in making money during off seasons also.

Glamping Market Report Highlights

Cabins & pods accounted for a revenue share of over 43% in 2024. This is mainly due to the growing preference for more permanent, sturdy, and comfortable glamping accommodations.

Glamping among 18 to 32 age group accounted for a revenue share of over 43% in 2024, is largely driven by millennials and Gen Z’s inclination toward unique, experience-based travel.

Direct bookings accounted for a revenue share of over 55% in 2024. One major driver is the increasing reliance on glamping operators’ direct websites, which often offer personalized services, exclusive deals, and greater transparency in terms of pricing and amenities.

The Europe glamping market accounted for a share of over 35% of the global market in 2024. One major factor driving the market growth is the increasing focus on sustainability, with many glamping sites adopting eco-friendly practices like using renewable energy and sustainable materials.

