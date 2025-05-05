IoT Devices Market Grows with Rising Demand for Smart Home Technologies

The global IoT devices market size was estimated at USD 70.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is largely fueled by the convergence of technological advancements and growing innovations such as 5G connectivity, edge computing, and the increasing demand for real-time data analytics. These technologies are enhancing operational efficiencies across various sectors, including healthcare and manufacturing, and enabling the development of smarter products and services that cater to a more connected lifestyle, which is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the internet of things (IoT) devices industry in the coming years.

The increased adoption of smart devices is reshaping everyday life, with wearables, smart appliances, and home automation systems creating interconnected ecosystems that enhance convenience and efficiency. In industries, IoT devices are enabling real-time data collection and analytics, optimizing operations, and reducing costs. The rise of smart cities is another major driver, as governments and businesses invest in technologies for traffic management, energy distribution, and environmental monitoring to improve urban living standards.

The expansion of Industrial IoT (IIoT) is a significant trend, particularly in manufacturing. IoT devices are being employed to optimize production processes, reduce resource consumption, and enable predictive maintenance. These advancements are transforming factories into smart facilities capable of data-driven decision-making. Additionally, the automotive sector is leveraging IoT for connected vehicles, enabling features such as real-time monitoring, electric vehicle charging integration, and advanced payment mechanisms.

The push for sustainability and energy efficiency is further propelling the IoT devices industry. Sensor-based solutions are being widely adopted to monitor and manage energy consumption across homes, businesses, and public infrastructure. These technologies not only help reduce costs but also align with global environmental goals by promoting resource optimization and reducing carbon footprints.

Moreover, technological advancements such as 5G connectivity, edge computing, and the integration of AI and machine learning are revolutionizing the IoT devices industry. 5G networks provide faster data transmission with low latency, enabling seamless communication between devices. Edge computing enhances real-time data processing at the device level, while AI and machine learning enable predictive analytics and automation across industries. This trend is expected to drive the IoT devices industry’s expansion in the coming years.

Regional Insights

North America dominated IoT devices market with a share of over 34% in 2024. This expansion is largely driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices, heightened consumer electronics demand, and the rollout of 5G technologies, which facilitate faster and more reliable connectivity. The region’s advanced telecom infrastructure is expected to further support this growth.

Key IoT Devices Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc., and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is a technology company specializing in networking hardware, software, and telecommunications equipment. The company is also known for its innovative enterprise networking, security, and IoT solutions. The company caters to diverse industries and industry verticals, including cities and communities, manufacturing, smart buildings, education, mining, financial services, mining, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation, and retail, among others.

Honeywell International Inc. is a multinational conglomerate engaged in the development of technologies and solutions for building automation, energy and sustainability, industrial automation, and aerospace applications. The company is known for its innovative and diversified technology-based products and services. The company caters to diverse industries and industry verticals, including aerospace, commercial buildings, energy, healthcare, IT/hi-tech, life sciences, and manufacturing, among others.

Key IoT Devices Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the IoT devices market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

PTC Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

