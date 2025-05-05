Filippo Biagioli: A Month of “Analphabetic Art” in Vercelli

Vercelli, Piedmont, Italy, 2025-05-05 — /EPR Network/ — The city of Vercelli is preparing for the celebration of the multifaceted art of Filippo Biagioli with two unmissable solo exhibitions in May. An important return for the artist, whose creative path was foreseen about twenty years ago in this city.

The first date is on 10th May 2025 at 6.00 P.M. at the Casa d’Arte Viadeimercati art gallery (3, Vibio Crispo street, Vercelli). The exhibition of Contemporary Art, curated by Claudio Maria Balocco, Paola Bertolazzi (Filippo Biagioli and his curator Sofia Ancillotti will be present), will be inaugurated with a short piano performance by Tosca Ghiani, pianist from Vercelli, and a catalogue with a critical text written by Pier Luigi Pensotti.

Casa d’Arte Viadeimercati, that firstly recognised the artistic ability of Biagioli, will host an exhibition about his artistic evolution, characterised by various means of expression: big and small artworks on canvas and on board, sculptures made of wood and concrete, dolls made of fabric and wood, objects-subjects with plastics and embroidered fabrics, notebooks, books, photos, carved polaroids, murals and art-videos. The exhibition represents an exciting grandeur for the artist and the gallery, sealing a strong relation.

Simultaneously, the first Italian auction house “Meeting Art” will present a solo exhibition of Filippo Biagioli (texts written by Fabrizio Guerrini) at the suggestive Casa-Museo “Mario Carrara” (Somalia street, Vercelli) on 30th, 31st May and 1st June 2025 at 3.00 P.M.. This exhibition will include forty suggestive artworks, among which masks, sculptures, canvas and boards, offering a further representation of his varied artistic production.

Both of the art exhibitions bring to lights the original language of Biagioli, defined “Analphabetic Art”, an expressive land made of idols, tribal masks, “violent” canvas and sequences of symbols which are firmly anchored into the ancestral and primitive spheres. The artworks of Biagioli exhort to reflect about the relation between the tribal man and the contemporary one, connecting an apparent “child writing” to the research of primary and instinctive thoughts.

The artwork of Filippo Biagioli are in national and international prestigious artistic and museum institutions, among which Vatican Apostolic Library (City of the Vatican), Kandinsky Library of the Centre Pompidou (Paris), Library of the Images Department of British Museum (London), Library of the Tate Gallery (London), Library of Fondazione Musei (Torino), Archive of Museo Nacional del Prado (Madrid), Library of National Palace Museum (Taipei), MUSPAC Sperimental Museum for Contemporary Art (L’Aquila), Library of Accademia di Belle Arti in Brera and Florence, Library of Department of Prints and Drawings ofUffizi (Florence), Library of Centro de Arte Reina Sofia (Madrid), il PGC Guggenheim Museum (Venice), GAM Modern Gallery Art (Rome), Museo dei Lumi (Casale Monferrato), Museo della Canapa (Sant'Anatolia di Narco, Italy), Setificio Monti Civic Museum (Abbadia Lariana, Italy).

