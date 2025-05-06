Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Choosing the Right Solutions for Your Practice

Patient Engagement Solutions Industry Overview

The global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, valued at an estimated $27.63 billion in 2024, is forecast to experience substantial growth, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.97% from 2025 to 2030. Several key factors are fueling this market expansion, including ongoing technological advancements, increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) and mobile health (mHealth) solutions, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing consumerism within healthcare. Moreover, the collaboration of resources and expertise is driving innovation in patient engagement tools, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes and greater patient satisfaction.

A significant catalyst for market growth is the escalating demand for personalized healthcare. Patients are increasingly seeking solutions that cater to their individual needs and preferences, moving away from standardized care approaches. Patient engagement solutions leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are transforming the healthcare journey by enabling the delivery of tailored treatment plans. These technologies facilitate the customization of care based on each patient’s unique health profile, resulting in enhanced patient satisfaction and improved clinical results.

Detailed Segmentation:

Type Insights

The Remote patient monitoring (RPM) segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.46% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for personalized, continuous care outside traditional healthcare settings. RPM leverages wearable devices and mobile health apps to track vital signs and chronic conditions in real-time, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing hospital visits. Factors including the rise in chronic disease prevalence, advancements in IoT technology, and healthcare cost reduction efforts drive the market growth. For instance, in January 2025, Smart Meter, an RPM technology supplier, experienced a 300% sales increase since 2022, expanded its commercial customer base fourfold, and now serves over 350,000 patients. The company opened a new 25,000 sq. ft. facility in Tampa.

Delivery Insights

Web/cloud-based held the largest revenue share of 72.27% in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for scalable, accessible, and cost-effective solutions. Cloud-based platforms enable real-time data access, seamless patient-provider communication, and secure storage of health information. The growth toward remote care, the need for interoperable systems, and the growing adoption of EHRs. For instance, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare provides comprehensive solutions that enhance patient engagement through integrated services, improving healthcare delivery and outcomes.

Functionality Insights

The patient education segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the need for informed patients and better health outcomes. As healthcare grows more complex, patients seek easily accessible and transparent information on their conditions, treatments, and wellness options. Digital tools such as educational apps, websites, and interactive videos enable patients to make well-informed decisions. For instance, in June 2023, Vital Advances improved patient education precision by introducing the industry’s first AI-powered video education feature. This innovation delivers personalized, evidence-based video content customized to each patient’s needs, boosting overall patient engagement and experience.

End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical companies (pharma) segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. These companies are increasingly adopting patient engagement solutions by providing personalized healthcare solutions, improving medication adherence, and streamlining patient communication. The integration of patient engagement solutions helps in optimizing clinical trials by identifying suitable candidates and predicting potential adverse effects, thus accelerating drug development & approval processes. These advancements not only improve patient outcomes but also drive the overall growth of the market.

Regional Insights

North America patient engagement solutions industry dominated the global market with a revenue share of 43.59% in 2024 owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high technology adoption, and strong regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA, which ensure patient data security. The region’s healthcare system is shifting toward value-based care, where patient engagement is crucial in improving outcomes and reducing costs. Significant investments in digital health technologies, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring drive market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive, with both large and small companies competing for market share. To strengthen their market presence, players focus on strategies such as expanding into new regions, developing new products and solutions, and pursuing mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic alliances.

Key Patient Engagement Solutions Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the patient engagement solutions market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKesson Corporation

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Klara Technologies, Inc.

CPSI, Ltd.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth

Solutionreach, Inc.

IBM

MEDHOST

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Recent Developments