Lucintel Forecasts the Global RF GAN Devices in the Military Market to Reach $1,661 million by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global RF GAN devices in the military market looks promising with opportunities in the module and discrete markets. The global RF GAN devices in the military market is expected to reach an estimated $1,661 million by 2030 from $507.5 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high power density and efficiency, broadband capabilities, and miniaturization and SWaP optimization.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in RF GAN devices in the military market to 2030 by product type (filters and duplexers, power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, phase shifters, oscillators, antenna tuners, and others), device type (module and discrete), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Lucintel forecasts that power amplifier is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant application in military radar, secured communication, and cellular base stations.

Discrete is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to its capability to manage high power levels, operate at higher frequencies, and ensures superior linearity.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of key players, growing demand for high-performing RF components, and rising number of manufacturing unit in the region.

Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, WOLFSPEED, MACOM are the major suppliers in the RF GAN devices in the military market.

