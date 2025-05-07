Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aerospace Composites Materials Market to Reach $3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-07 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace composites materials market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft industries. The global aerospace composites materials market is expected to reach an estimated $3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and growth of aircraft with high composites penetration such B787 and A350WXB.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in aerospace composites materials market to 2030 by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and others), reinforcement (carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, and others), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, AFP/ATL, RTM, injection molding, compression molding, and others), type of structure (primary, interior, dry engine, and others), component (wing, fuselage, empennage, engine, interior, rotor blade, radome, landing gear, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) ..

Lucintel forecasts that carbon fiber based composites will remain the largest market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of carbon composites in commercial aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB is expected to drive the demand for this segment over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Within the aerospace composites market, commercial aircraft will remain the largest market by value and volume consumption followed by military aircraft.

Europe will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to a higher demand for newer aircraft and the ongoing replacement of an aging fleet.

Hexcel, Solvay, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin, Zodiac Aerospace are the major suppliers in the aerospace composites materials market.

