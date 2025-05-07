Lucintel Forecasts the Global Softgel Capsules Market to Reach $11.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-07 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global softgel capsules market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, cosmeceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations markets. The global softgel capsules market is expected to reach an estimated $11.8 billion by 2030 from $8.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, rising awareness towards preventive healthcare, and increasing number of ongoing trials in the industry.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in softgel capsules market to 2030 by type (gelatin/animal and non-animal), product type (prescription medicine and health & dairy suppliments), application (antacid & anti-flatulent preparation, anti-anemic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, cough and cold preparations, health supplement, vitamin and dietary supplement, and pregnancy), end use (pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, cosmeceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that gelatin-based/animal-based will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as they are more cost-effective and widely available.

Within this market, pharmaceutical companies will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for natural health products.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the high demand for these products from consumers and healthcare professionals and increasing health-conscious consumers in the region.

Fuji Capsules, Sirio Pharma, Captek, Patheon, Catalent, Eurocaps, Aenova, Capsugel, Procaps Laboratories, Soft Gel Technologies are the major suppliers in the softgel capsules market.

