Lucintel Forecasts the Global Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market to Reach $10.2 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market looks promising with opportunities in the wafer inspection system, mask inspection system, thin film metrology, bump inspection, and lead frame inspection markets. The global semiconductor metrology and inspection market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in the need for hybrid circuits from wireless electronics, photonics, medicinal, and military applications, rise in the market for electronic goods such as wearables, laptops, televisions, smartphones, and computers, as well as, rising new product innovations in the field of semiconductors.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in semiconductor metrology and inspection market to 2030 by type (wafer inspection system, mask inspection system, thin film metrology, bump inspection, and lead frame inspection), technology (optical and e-beam), organization size (large enterprises and smes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that optical is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because the production lines frequently employ technology since it is quicker and can be extended to the limit of advanced nodes, as well as, in fabrication, optical technology is employed for line and tool monitoring.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of the semiconductor sector in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and significant concentration of IC producers in the region.

Onto Innovation, Lasertec, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Applied Materials, Hitachi, Canon, KLA, Nova, ASML Holding are the major suppliers in the semiconductor metrology and inspection market.

