Riding into Growth: Opportunities in the Horse Riding Equipment Industry

The global horse riding equipment market size is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 of 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is undergoing substantial changes, driven by increasing interest in equestrian activities, rising disposable incomes, and a heightened focus on both rider and horse safety and comfort. Industry leaders and product managers are leveraging technological advancements, understanding consumer preferences, and addressing regulatory challenges to sustain growth and meet the evolving demands of the equestrian community.

Consumer preferences are shifting towards more advanced and technologically sophisticated riding equipment, reflecting the market’s ongoing evolution. The global surge in popularity of equestrian sports-such as dressage, show jumping, and recreational riding-is fueled by cultural factors, competitive sports, and the therapeutic benefits of horse riding, particularly in North America and Europe.

Increased disposable incomes in developed regions are driving higher spending on leisure activities, including horse riding. This has led to a growing demand for premium and customized equipment. With heightened awareness of the risks associated with horse riding, there is a rising need for safety gear like helmets, body protectors, and high-quality saddles. Comfort is also a major consideration, leading to innovations in ergonomic designs and materials that enhance the riding experience for both riders and horses.

The integration of technology into horse riding equipment has created new growth opportunities. Innovations such as GPS-enabled riding trackers, smart saddles, and breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. The horse riding equipment market is poised for continued growth, driven by product design innovations, targeted marketing efforts, and expanded distribution networks. Manufacturers and stakeholders have significant opportunities to capitalize on evolving consumer trends and strengthen their positions in the global market.

Leading companies are investing in research and development to produce advanced products that offer enhanced safety, comfort, and performance. This includes using lightweight, durable materials and integrating smart technologies.

Horse Riding Equipment Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the helmet segment held a revenue share of 27.05% in 2023. The significance of headgear is well acknowledged within the equestrian community, with many riding schools and competitions mandating helmet use, thereby boosting demand. In numerous regions, safety regulations stipulate that riders must wear certified helmets during both competitions and training sessions.

Based on price range, the premium priced segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. Premium horse riding equipment is typically crafted from high-quality materials such as full-grain leather, advanced synthetic fabrics, and cutting-edge technology. Riders who prioritize durability, comfort, and performance are increasingly investing in these high-end products, fueling growth in this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the sale of horse riding equipment through online is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. Many equestrian brands are embracing the direct-to-consumer model, selling their products directly through their websites instead of through traditional retail channels. This strategy enables them to provide competitive pricing, personalized shopping experiences, and a closer connection with customers, which is driving the growth of online sales.

North America held a market share of 35.24% in 2023. The market is projected to continue growing positively, driven by rising consumer investment in high-quality and specialized equipment. North America commands a substantial portion of the global market, with the United States and Canada being the key contributors.

