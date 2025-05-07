Breaking Barriers: Competitive Landscape of the Global Prosthetics and Orthotics Market

The global prosthetics and orthotics market was estimated to be valued at USD 6.56 billion in 2024, and it is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030. Several factors are contributing to the growth of this industry, including the rising incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, an increasing number of diabetes-related amputations, and the growing prevalence of osteosarcoma worldwide.

For example, according to data from Stanford University, more than 3.5 million children in the United States suffer from sports-related injuries annually. Consequently, injuries sustained through sports activities are anticipated to significantly drive the demand for prosthetics and orthotics solutions over the forecast period, as affected individuals seek effective rehabilitation and mobility support.

Additionally, the growing number of road accidents worldwide further accelerates market expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.19 million people lose their lives each year as a result of road traffic crashes, and an additional 20 to 50 million individuals are injured or disabled due to such incidents. Similarly, in India, data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reported approximately 461,312 road accidents in 2022 alone. These statistics highlight the critical need for prosthetic and orthotic devices to support injury recovery and rehabilitation, thus fueling market growth.

Moreover, a rise in the number of diabetes-related amputations is playing a pivotal role in driving the industry’s expansion. Individuals living with diabetes face a significantly higher risk of developing foot complications caused by nerve damage, which often results in chronic ulcers and can ultimately lead to amputation. Diabetes-related foot issues are among the most severe and common complications associated with the disease, posing substantial health risks. Studies have shown that the likelihood of amputation for individuals with diabetes can be up to 25 times greater compared to those without the condition. This alarming statistic underscores the growing demand for prosthetic and orthotic solutions, aimed at enhancing quality of life for diabetic patients following amputation procedures.

Detailed Segmentation:

Product Insights

In 2024, the orthotics segment emerged as the leading category, capturing the largest revenue share of over 60% in the global prosthetics and orthotics market. The significant growth of this segment can be attributed to several key factors, including the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, the increasing number of sports-related injuries, and the expanding penetration of advanced orthopedic technologies. These developments have heightened the demand for orthotic devices, which play a critical role in improving mobility, reducing pain, and enhancing the overall quality of life for patients suffering from musculoskeletal conditions.

Regional Insights

The North America region dominated the global prosthetics and orthotics market in 2024, accounting for a substantial 37.0% share of the total revenue. Several factors have contributed to this leadership position, including the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, a continuous increase in research and development (R&D) investments by leading companies, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies that make prosthetic and orthotic solutions more accessible to a broader patient base. These supportive conditions have helped drive the adoption of innovative prosthetic and orthotic devices across the region.

Key Prosthetics And Orthotics Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the prosthetics and orthotics market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Ossur

Blatchford Limited

Fillauer LLC

Ottobock

WillowWood Global LLC.

Ultraflex Systems Inc.

Steeper Group

Bauerfeind

Aether Biomedical

Mobius Bionics

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Medical technology firm Ottobock introduced an advanced mechanical prosthetic foot to the global market. The Evanto foot balances dynamics, flexibility, and stability for the first time, marking a significant prosthetic breakthrough.

In March 2024, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. announced that it had invested in Instalimb, Inc., a company growing its 3D-printed prosthetics operations internationally in the Philippines, India, and other locations. This acquisition occurred as part of the NX Global Innovation Fund in February 2024.

In June 2023, Fillauer launched the Myo/One Electrode system, designed in partnership with Coapt. It is a streamlined, waterproof solution with one preamplifier providing two EMG signal channels for myoelectric devices and replaces fabrication aids, sealing rings, cables, and other devices with a cable.

