U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market: Subscription Models

U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Industry Overview

The U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market, with an estimated size of USD 15.75 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing number of Americans living in urban areas with limited in-unit laundry options, making professional services essential. Additionally, busy schedules are fueling demand for time-saving services, particularly those offering pickup and delivery, likely supporting market growth.

Technological advancements have significantly contributed to this market growth. Over the last decade, the integration of digital platforms, automation, and smart laundry systems has enhanced efficiency and customer experience. A key innovation is the adoption of sophisticated software and mobile applications that allow consumers and businesses to easily book services, schedule pickups, and track their laundry in real-time, leading to increased service usage.

Detailed Segmentation:

  • Type Insights

The demand for retail laundry/dry cleaning services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030. Retail laundry and dry-cleaning services are increasingly popular in the U.S. for convenience and time savings. Many individuals, especially busy professionals, find that outsourcing laundry allows them to focus on other tasks or enjoy downtime. These services are particularly useful for large or delicate items like duvets, rugs, and suits that require specialized care. In addition, dry cleaning preserves fabric quality, texture, and shape, helping clothes last longer and reducing the need for frequent replacements. This combination of convenience and garment care makes dry cleaning appealing to many.

  • Regional Insights

The demand for laundry facilities & dry-cleaning services market in the southeast U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The Southeastern U.S. has experienced significant population growth, outpacing the national average by nearly 40% over the past 50 years, largely driven by remote work and a desire for less dense living environments, according to a blog published by HKS Inc. in September 2022. This influx of residents and businesses, including numerous Fortune 500 companies relocating to cities like Raleigh and Atlanta, has spurred economic expansion exceeding 10% in 2021. As the region continues to attract diverse industries, the demand for laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services is expected to rise. This growth presents opportunities for businesses to establish services that cater to the evolving needs of a larger, more dynamic population.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented, with a mix of national chains, regional players, and numerous small independent operators competing for market share. Major brands like Tide Cleaners and Lapels Dry Cleaning have established strong brand recognition, while others like Comet Cleaners and CD One Price Cleaners appeal to cost-conscious customers with competitive pricing. The market is influenced by urbanization trends, with demand highest in densely populated areas where many rely on external laundry services. As convenience becomes a key factor, on-demand laundry services and mobile app-based solutions are also gaining traction, intensifying competition within this evolving landscape. 

Key U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-cleaning Services Companies:

  • CSC ServiceWorks, Inc.
  • Lapels Dry Cleaning
  • Yates Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services
  • ByNext
  • Lavatec Laundry Technology GmbH
  • E-Laundry LLC
  • Tide Cleaners
  • Rinse, Inc.
  • ZIPS Dry Cleaners
  • The Huntington Company

Recent Developments

  • In September 2024, Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromats announced the expansion of their new locations in Florida. This growth reflects Tide’s ongoing strategy to broaden its footprint in key markets, offering both dry-cleaning and laundry services. The new Florida locations aim to provide customers with convenient, high-quality garment care solutions backed by Tide’s trusted brand. This expansion is part of the company’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for reliable and accessible laundry and dry-cleaning services across the region.
  • In July 2024, Lapels Cleaners announced the expansion of its operations in North Carolina by opening new locations, further growing its presence in the state. The company, known for its environmentally friendly cleaning services, continues offering signature dry-cleaning solutions focusing on sustainability and customer convenience. This expansion is part of Lapels’ broader strategy to increase its footprint in key regions, providing residents access to eco-friendly garment care through innovative processes and technology. The new locations aim to meet the area’s rising demand for green cleaning services.
  • In June 2024, ZIPS Cleaners announced a partnership with Mulberrys Garment Care in a strategic move to expand its service offerings. This partnership aims to combine ZIPS’ affordable one-price dry-cleaning model with Mulberrys’ premium, eco-friendly garment care services. By working together, the companies seek to provide a broader range of dry-cleaning and laundry solutions, appealing to customers who prioritize both cost-effectiveness and sustainability. The collaboration is set to enhance the reach and capabilities of both brands in the garment care industry. 

