Welding Equipment Market Expands with Rising Demand in Construction Industry

The global welding equipment market size was valued at USD 19.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The market has witnessed considerable growth over the past years owing to the increasing need for welding equipment in a variety of industries, including shipbuilding, offshore exploration, oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, construction, and energy. The demand for welding equipment is also being fueled by consumers’ preference for automated devices over manual ones.

In addition, government measures focusing on urban planning and infrastructure development in various nations are predicted to further stimulate the expansion of the construction sector. Thus, the growth of the construction sector is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the expansion of the welding equipment industry.

Increasing investments in public infrastructure development projects in the U.S. are anticipated to drive the demand for welding equipment in the country. The Government of the U.S. is taking several initiatives to upgrade its public infrastructures. For instance, in June 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced an investment of USD 905.3 million in infrastructure development projects through the discretionary grant program called Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) undertaken in the country.

Technology Insights

The arc welding technology segment led the market and accounted for 70.6% of the global market revenue in 2023. Arc welding technology is being increasingly utilized owing to its characteristics such as flexibility and the ability to perform in all conditions. Continuous development in robotic arc welding is an important factor driving the arc welding segment in the market.

Type Insights

Automatic type segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2023. Owing to their quick weld cycle time, high output, and decreased welding costs. The fast-paced adoption of this equipment in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace is expected to fuel the demand for automatic welding equipment across the world over the forecast period.

End-use Insights

The automotive end-use segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2023. Ongoing electrification in the global transportation sector, particularly in automobiles, along with continuous innovations and advancements in automotive technologies, is anticipated to help different environmental agencies mitigate the challenge of climate change. Increasing use of electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint is anticipated to increase automobile sector demand, consequently boosting the welding equipment industry.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023. Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate on account of the robust automotive industry. Increasing demand for electric and hybrid cars is expected to benefit the demand for welding equipment. Furthermore, shifting consumer preferences toward customization and maintaining the ride quality and fuel efficiency of vehicles are likely to heighten the frequency of vehicle maintenance and repair activities, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for welding equipment.

