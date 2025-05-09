Cleaning Services Market Expands with Rising Demand for Commercial Cleaning Solutions

The global cleaning services market size was estimated at USD 415.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030. The increased emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness, significantly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven businesses to embrace advanced cleaning technologies. These innovations are designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cleaning services while aligning with the rising demand for sustainable and health-focused practices. By integrating cutting-edge tools and solutions, janitorial service providers have positioned themselves as indispensable partners in maintaining safe and sanitary environments. This shift has not only enhanced confidence among businesses but also catalyzed the sustained growth of the cleaning services industry.

The global surge in large-scale leisure and hospitality construction projects, including initiatives such as the Champtown Commercial Development, JW Marriott Detroit Water Square, Jacksonville Shipyards Development, Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel Expansion and Renovation, Project Scarlet Mixed-Use Complex, and Gun Lake Casino Expansion III (U.S.), initiated in Q2 2022, is expected to significantly propel the growth of the cleaning services industry. These expansive developments, characterized by extensive floor areas and multifaceted facilities, necessitate robust cleaning and maintenance solutions to uphold exceptional standards of hygiene and aesthetics. As these entertainment hubs strive to deliver unparalleled guest experiences, the demand for professional cleaning services is poised to rise, driven by the imperative to ensure cleanliness, elevate customer satisfaction, and preserve the visual and functional appeal of these high-profile venues.

The cleaning services sector is further set to benefit from ongoing construction projects such as the Potrero Power Plant Mixed-Use Community in California and The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in Oklahoma, which commenced in Q4 2023. As these facilities approach completion in the coming years, the demand for janitorial services to maintain operational standards and cleanliness will intensify, creating substantial growth opportunities for market participants. This heightened focus on post-construction maintenance aligns with the growing emphasis on the importance of cleanliness in sustaining the long-term operational efficiency and appeal of newly developed properties.

Type Insights

Floor care services accounted for a market share of 30.93% in 2024. Floor care services encompass the comprehensive cleaning, maintenance, and restoration of diverse flooring materials across residential and commercial environments. These services include a range of specialized tasks such as sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, stripping, waxing, buffing, and polishing, tailored to surfaces including tile, hardwood, carpet, and vinyl. Leveraging advanced techniques and equipment, these services are designed to uphold the integrity of flooring, extend its lifespan, and ensure a polished and professional aesthetic.

End Use Insights

The commercial demand for cleaning services accounted for a market share of 27.51% in 2024. Retail complexes, which attract high foot traffic, require meticulous cleaning to ensure a welcoming and visually appealing environment for customers. Cleanliness plays a pivotal role in enhancing the shopping experience and fostering customer loyalty. For instance, luxury retail destinations such as The Galleria in Houston or The Mall of America in Minnesota prioritize comprehensive cleaning programs to uphold their premium brand image and accommodate the heavy influx of visitors. In office spaces, the demand is driven by the need to create a clean and health-conscious workplace that promotes employee well-being and productivity. A clean office not only enhances employee morale but also reduces the risk of illness, minimizing absenteeism. Notably, corporate hubs like the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco or One Vanderbilt in New York integrate professional cleaning services into their operational frameworks to ensure a pristine environment that reflects the company’s commitment to quality and professionalism.

Regional Insights

The cleaning services market in North America held a global revenue share of 32.20% in 2024. The regional market benefits from advancements in cleaning technologies and a heightened emphasis on sustainability. Canada, for instance, has implemented initiatives like the Clean Canada Strategy, which encourages eco-friendly cleaning practices, leading to a surge in demand for green-certified cleaning services. Corporate facilities across the region are increasingly outsourcing cleaning tasks to specialized service providers to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the hospitality industry’s growth, paired with evolving consumer expectations for cleanliness, has amplified the requirement for professional cleaning services, making the sector a critical contributor to the region’s economic landscape.

Key Cleaning Services Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the cleaning services market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

ABM Industries Inc.

The Service Master Company, LLC

CleanNet

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Sodexo

Jani-King Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

ChemDry

Pritchard Industries Inc.

