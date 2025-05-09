Hydrocolloids Market Expands with Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Industry

The global hydrocolloids market size was estimated at USD 11.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand for thickeners and gelling agents from pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries, in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, is driving the growth. The upsurge in the consumption of hydrocolloid-based products in building materials coupled with rising demand from the cosmetics industry is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the high demand for thickening and gelling applications from the food and beverage sector is expected to be the major factor in boosting sales.

The extensive series of functions performed by hydrocolloids in the food industry is a key driving force for the market. The foremost function contributing to the abundant utilization of the products in the food industry is their capability to bind with water and enhance the properties of food ingredients. Increasing demand for healthy food products is likely to translate into an ascending demand for hydrocolloids, thereby fueling the growth of the global hydrocolloid market. Growing demand due to the convenience offered by processed food is expected to positively impact the market in the forthcoming years.

Hydrocolloids are commonly used in numerous food formulations to enhance shelf-life and quality. The primary reason for their extensive popularity in the food industry is their capability to alter the rheology of the food system such as viscosity and texture. Such modifications are known to enhance the sensory properties of food and hence hydrocolloids are used as the key food additives to carry out specific functions.

While most of the hydrocolloids impart thickness and stickiness to aqueous dispersions, some of the biopolymers are known to form gels. The textural properties of food items such as brittleness or elasticity, spreadability or longevity, and creaminess or chewiness vary depending on the type of hydrocolloid being used. The other sensory properties such as mouth feel, opacity and taste also depend on the hydrocolloid employed.

Xanthan gum is mainly used for its exclusive characteristic to regulate the rheological properties of numerous food products. It provides uniform brine distribution, dissolves easily in cold or hot water, is stable in alkaline as well as acidic solutions, and has synergistic connections with other hydrocolloid products such as guar gum and locust bean gum.

Application Insights

The food and beverage application segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 70% in 2022. Food and beverage manufacturers primarily employ hydrocolloids owing to their ability to alter the rheology of food systems including mechanical solid properties (texture) and flow behavior (viscosity). The alteration of viscosity and/or texture of food helps modify the sensory properties and thus, hydrocolloids are significantly used as food additives to perform specific purposes.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Hydrocolloids Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Function Insights

The thickening agents function segment accounted for the second-highest revenue share of 27.5% in 2022. Hydrocolloids are widely utilized as thickening agents in the food industry. They disperse in the water quite easily and thus have a viscosity-producing effect, this attribute is harnessed in a wide range of applications as a thickening agent. This thickening property is common to all hydrocolloids and is one of the primary reasons for their use across various industries.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the second-highest revenue share of 29.0% in 2022. Growing consumption of carboxymethyl cellulose in processed food products along with expanding textiles and the construction sector is expected to fuel the regional product demand. China is expected to remain a major consumer owing to rising demand for food and beverage products, Huge population along with abundant availability of raw materials is projected to drive the regional market growth.

The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous participants across the value chain. However, a limited number of big multinational companies possess the caliber of bringing innovations. These big multinational companies are also entering into a collaboration with small companies that have a stronghold in the domestic market. These collaborations are aimed to achieve unique selling points that these big market players can leverage on a global scale. Some of the prominent players in the global hydrocolloids market include:

DuPont

Palsgaard

Nexira

Ingredion, Incorporated

Kerry

BASF

Ashland

CP Kelco U.S. Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals

Darling Ingredients, Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Fuerst Day Lawson

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Hydrocolloids Market