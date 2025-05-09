Evaluating the Growth Potential of Healthcare Staffing Services

The global healthcare staffing market was valued at USD 36.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93% from 2023 to 2030. Several key factors are driving this growth, including an increased awareness of the benefits associated with temporary employment, a rise in job-related incentives, and broader access to employment opportunities across the country. A major contributing factor to this upward trajectory is the growing role of technology in healthcare. Advances in medical devices, coupled with the expansion of areas such as medical informatics and telehealth, have created an urgent need for a skilled and adaptable workforce to manage both the technical and non-technical demands of these innovations.

A notable driver of market growth is the increasing popularity of flexible employment models among healthcare professionals, such as per diem nursing, travel nursing, and locum tenens assignments. These roles not only align with the altruistic motivations of medical staff to serve patients but also offer a highly valued degree of flexibility. Healthcare professionals, particularly nurses and physicians, are placing greater emphasis on controlling their work schedules and selecting assignments that fit their lifestyle and professional goals. The ability to work across various healthcare settings and geographic locations enhances clinical experience and contributes to greater job satisfaction. As a result, more individuals are pursuing careers in allied healthcare, temporary nursing, and locum tenens positions.

Another major factor contributing to market expansion is the substantial increase in the number of healthcare institutions, including government and non-government hospitals, long-term care facilities, acute care centers, and specialized clinics. This growth is underpinned by improving healthcare infrastructure and increased investment in public health services. Legislative developments are also playing a vital role, with new laws empowering allied health professionals—particularly nurses—to act as primary patient advocates and to participate more actively in developing and initiating patient care plans. These policy changes are aimed at safeguarding patient rights and promoting more informed and autonomous healthcare decision-making.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a multifaceted impact on the healthcare staffing market. While restrictions on elective procedures and reduced operations at long-term care facilities temporarily dampened demand for certain healthcare professionals—particularly locum tenens specialists and allied workers—it also led to a substantial surge in demand for travel nurses and per diem staff. The rapidly escalating number of COVID-19 cases created unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems, resulting in widespread deployment of temporary nursing staff and a growing reliance on workforce management technologies.

In the post-pandemic era, the demand for healthcare staffing is expected to rise significantly. As hospitals and long-term care centers resume delayed elective procedures, the need for both specialized and general nursing care is projected to increase. Furthermore, the medical device industry also faced challenges in meeting the surge in healthcare demands during the pandemic. For instance, Zimmer Biomet’s CEO, Bryan Hanson, remarked, “Make no mistake, supply is a real problem. And it’s putting pressure on the business,” highlighting the broader staffing and supply chain constraints faced by healthcare-related firms.

Additionally, the growing preference for in-home nursing services is expected to drive sustained demand for travel and per diem nurses. The pandemic opened new avenues for remote care and temporary staffing solutions, which continue to gain popularity in the post-COVID healthcare landscape. Another significant factor is the rising retirement rate among healthcare professionals, accelerated by pandemic-related burnout. This trend is contributing to a widening labor gap and further intensifying the demand for flexible, on-demand staffing solutions across the healthcare industry.

In conclusion, the healthcare staffing market is poised for robust growth, fueled by technology adoption, flexible work models, regulatory support, and evolving healthcare delivery needs. However, ensuring a stable and skilled workforce in the face of ongoing challenges will require strategic investments in talent management, workforce planning, and continued innovation in staffing solutions.

Curious about the Healthcare Staffing Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Global Healthcare Staffing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the healthcare staffing market report based on service type, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Travel Nurse Staffing Per Diem Nurse Staffing Locum Tenens Staffing Allied Healthcare Staffing

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Facilities Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America US Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Companies & Market Share Insights

To improve their market share, key market players are pursuing strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to broaden their service offerings and geographical reach. For example, in May 2021, AMN Healthcare acquired the virtual care management startup Synzi for USD 42.6 million. Some of the prominent players in the global healthcare staffing market include:

Envision Healthcare Corporation

AMN Healthcare

CHG Management, Inc

Maxim Healthcare Group

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Trustaff

TeamHealth

Adecco Group

com

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.