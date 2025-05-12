Lucintel Forecasts the Global Battery Production Machine Market to Reach $32.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-12 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global battery production machine market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive battery, industrial battery, and portable battery markets. The global battery production machine market is expected to reach an estimated $32.6 billion by 2030 from $8.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing number of production facilities globally, rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in the automotive sector, and increasing public awareness of environmental issues combined with an increase in the demand for batteries from electric vehicles.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in battery production machine market to 2030 by battery type (nickel cobalt aluminum (NCA), nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), and lithium iron phosphate), machine type (mixing machines, coating and drying machines, calendaring machines, slitting machines, electrode stacking machines, assembling and handling machines, and formation and testing machines), application (automotive batteries, industrial batteries, and portable batteries), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that nickel mangenese combalt (NMC) will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is broadly used in low-cost and entry level EV models worldwide, it has high energy density and long life cycle, as well as, used in power tools and energy storage system applications.

Download sample by clicking on battery production machine market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing desire for electronics and gadgets related to the quickly advancing technology in the area, as well as, plethora of information technology companies.

Schuler Group, Durr Group, Targray, Xiamen Tmax Equipments, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Wirtz Manufacturing, Buhler, Readco Kurimoto, Lyric are the major suppliers in the battery production machine market.

