Lucintel Forecasts the Global US UPR Market to Reach $2 billion by 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global US UPR market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, pipe and tank, marine, transportation, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods end uses. The global US UPR market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for UPR in the construction industry, growth in automotive sector, and increasing demand for UPR in industrial applications.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in US UPR market to 2031 by end use industry (pipe and tank, transportation, construction, marine, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), product type (orthophthalic, isophthalic, and DCPD and others), manufacturing process (hand-lay up & spray-up, filament winding, compression molding, RTM/injection molding, pultrusion, and other manufacturing processes)..

Lucintel forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to growing infrastructure projects, renovations, and the rising demand for lightweight, durable composite materials.

Pultrusion will remain the largest manufacturing process over the forecast period due to superior strength-to-weight ratios for structural applications, and increased use of lightweight composites to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Polynt Group, AOC (Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd), INEOS Composites (KPS Capital Partners), Scott Bader, Interplastic Corporation, BASF SE, Allnex (PTT Global Chemical Group) are the major suppliers in the US UPR market.

