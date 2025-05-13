Lucintel Forecasts the Global South African UPR Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-13 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global South African UPR market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, pipe and tank, marine, transportation, and electrical and electronics end use industries. The global South African UPR market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for UPR in the construction industry as there is an increasing use of light weight materials, and advanced properties of UPR as compared to other materials.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in South African UPR market to 2031 by end use industry (pipe and tank, transportation, construction, marine, electrical and electronics, and others), product type (orthophthalic, isophthalic, and DCPD and others), manufacturing process (hand-lay up & spray-up, filament winding, compression molding, RTM/injection molding, pultrusion, and other manufacturing processes).

Lucintel forecasts construction will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increasing increased demand for infrastructure development and urbanization. Transportation is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Hand layup & spray up is expected to remain the largest manufacturing process segment because it is the most basic and versatile process among all the fabricating processes.

NCS South Africa, KZN Resins, Atlin Chemicals, Scott Bader Co. Ltd. are the major suppliers in the South African UPR market.

