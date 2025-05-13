Blood Testing Market Key Drivers and Restraints

The global blood testing market was valued at USD 96.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.83% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increased awareness of preventive healthcare, advancements in testing technologies, and rising healthcare expenditures by governments and regulatory bodies. These entities are actively promoting routine diagnostic testing to enhance patient outcomes. For instance, the development of advanced blood tests capable of early detection of serious diseases, such as COVID-19, reflects the ongoing shift towards early diagnosis and personalized healthcare. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets is expected to further support market growth throughout the forecast period.

The growing use of blood testing solutions is fueled by heightened awareness of preventive care and the rising need for accurate, early disease detection. Healthcare professionals increasingly rely on advanced technologies to diagnose chronic and infectious diseases, monitor patient health, and tailor treatment plans. Innovations in automation and point-of-care testing devices have made blood tests more accessible and efficient, significantly reducing turnaround times and improving patient care. Furthermore, the adoption of minimally invasive techniques and home-based testing kits has enhanced convenience and usability, encouraging broader adoption across both developed and developing regions. Combined with rising healthcare spending and the push for early diagnosis, these trends are accelerating market adoption globally.

The rising incidence of target diseases—such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer—continues to be a significant driver of market growth. As the global burden of these chronic illnesses increases, so does the demand for effective diagnostic tools. For example, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that approximately 537 million adults currently live with diabetes, with this figure projected to rise to 783 million by 2045. In the United States alone, nearly 122 million adults suffer from hypertension, highlighting the critical need for blood pressure and cholesterol testing. Additionally, the World Health Organization reported 19.3 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2020, underscoring the growing demand for early detection technologies like liquid biopsy tests. As more individuals are diagnosed with such conditions, routine and reliable blood testing becomes essential for disease management and prevention, fueling industry expansion.

Test Type Insights

By test type, the glucose testing segment held the largest revenue share at 15.97% in 2024 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased global awareness of diabetes and its rising prevalence. Diabetes—both Type 1 and Type 2—has become a significant public health challenge. The World Health Organization estimates that roughly 422 million people globally are affected. As cases rise, so does the demand for glucose monitoring tools, essential for effective disease management and complication prevention. The growing popularity of home-based and point-of-care testing has also significantly impacted this segment. Patients increasingly prefer convenient, at-home options for tracking glucose levels. This demand is reflected in the rising adoption of glucose test strips, meters, and wearable continuous monitoring devices, solidifying glucose testing as a vital driver of overall market growth.

Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the blood testing market with the largest revenue share of 44.83%. The region’s growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, heightened healthcare awareness, and rapid technological advancements in diagnostic testing. Innovations in blood testing equipment and techniques—such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), point-of-care systems, and molecular diagnostics—have transformed disease detection and management. Market leaders like Abbott, with its FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system, and Roche, with its COBAS platforms, are at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions. These technologies not only enhance test accuracy but also reduce processing times, enabling healthcare providers to make faster, more informed decisions and significantly improve patient care.

Key Market Players

The blood testing market is dominated by several major companies that shape industry trends and collectively hold a significant market share. Leading companies include:

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Biomerica

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Trinity Biotech Plc

