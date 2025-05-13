Data Analytics Market: The Impact on Customer Experience

Data Analytics Industry Overview

The global Data Analytics Market reached an estimated USD 69.54 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2025 to 2030. Key drivers for this growth include the increasing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence, the popularity of social networking platforms, the demand for personalized consumer experiences, and the surge in online shopping. The growing use of smart applications, new social media platforms, and the industrial revolution are expected to generate substantial databases.

The rise of big data analytics, increased spending on security intelligence, and the large data volumes from virtual offices are also fueling the data analytics market’s expansion. Big data analytics enables enterprises to improve crucial business processes and objectives. In healthcare, many providers are using big data for predictive analytics in patient care, as exemplified by the predictive model at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, which helps forecast patient admissions by analyzing historical data.

Detailed Segmentation:

Type Insights

With the increasing demand for client experience management, customer retention, and better lead management, the customer analytics segment is expected to register prominent CAGR over the forecast period. Customer analytics is used in retail to create personalized communications and marketing campaigns. Customers’ increasing demand for an omnichannel experience in the retail industry has fueled the segment’s growth. Well-known companies such as Walmart and Amazon have successfully leveraged the benefits of various social media sites such as Facebook. The segment is expected to grow as more retail businesses focus on providing omnichannel Predictive Analytics to their customers.

Solution Insights

The security intelligence segment dominates the market, with prominent revenue share in 2024. The growing adoption of advanced analytics to identify fraudulent activity, optimize processes, and address data risks drives the segment’s growth. Increased solution of business intelligence software to provide controlled access to customer databases, transaction security, and improved customer experience is also expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period. Security intelligence is becoming more popular because it employs a risk-reduction strategy that integrates internal and external threat, security, and business intelligence across an organization.

Application Insights

The enterprise resource planning segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Data analytics applications can bridge data warehouses, traditional databases, and data lakes to incorporate Big Data with business application data to improve forecasting, analysis, and planning. Moreover, as organizations increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, there is a greater need to access and analyze databases. The rapid advancements in hybrid Security Intelligence, artificial intelligence, IoT, and edge computing led to the exponential growth of big data, generating even more complexity for businesses to manage, resulting in the segment’s growth.

Regional Insights

North America data analytics market accounted for a dominant global share of 31.75% in 2024. The region is home to prominent businesses from all industries, and the software are being widely implemented. For instance, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram collect user information using data analytics about their preferences and send targeted advertisements. The availability of infrastructure that supports data analytics and the increased use of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning are responsible for the market growth in North America.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by strong competition, with a few major worldwide competitors owning a significant market share. The major focus is developing new products and collaborating among the key players.

IBM is a global leader in technology and consulting, providing a wide range of services that empower businesses to solve complex problems. Key offerings include data analytics solutions that leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. IBM’s Watson platform plays a crucial role in transforming data into actionable insights, enhancing decision-making processes across various industries. Additionally, IBM supports workforce development through initiatives like IBM SkillsBuild, which focuses on providing education and career opportunities in technology to underrepresented communities. With a commitment to innovation, IBM integrates infrastructure, software, and consulting services to facilitate the digital transformation of mission-critical operations for its clients.

Oracle Corporation is a leading technology company known for its comprehensive suite of data analytics and cloud solutions. The company offers the Oracle Autonomous Database, a revolutionary self-managing database that enhances performance and security through automation, making it a cornerstone of modern data analytics. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure supports businesses in leveraging data for insights, enabling them to make informed decisions rapidly. In addition to database management, Oracle provides a wide range of enterprise SaaS applications designed for various industries, facilitating seamless integration and operational efficiency.

Key Data Analytics Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the data analytics market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Looker Data Sciences, Inc.

Mu Sigma

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software LLC.

ThoughtSpot Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

