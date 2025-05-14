Drug Device Combination Products Market Growth Driven by Tech Innovation

The global drug-device combination products market was valued at USD 138.47 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030. Key factors driving this growth include technological advancements, rising demand for minimally invasive drug delivery systems, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, and a growing elderly population.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults aged 20–79 were living with diabetes in 2021. This number is projected to rise to 783 million by 2045. The IDF also noted that nearly 90% of individuals with diabetes are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The market is experiencing significant innovation and expansion, fueled by the potential of combination medical products to enhance treatment for various diseases. Breakthroughs in drug delivery technologies—particularly in targeting specific areas and extending drug release duration—are major contributors to market growth. A notable example is ABILIFY MYCITE (aripiprazole), a digital medicine system developed by Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. in collaboration with Proteus Digital Health, Inc. This drug-device combination is used to treat certain mental and mood disorders and helps monitor patient adherence to prescribed treatments.

One of the primary market drivers is the growing preference for minimally invasive, pain-free drug delivery methods. Patients increasingly favor convenient and comfortable medication options, making drug-device combination products a viable solution. For instance, patients with neurological disorders often receive injections, which can be painful and carry risks of adverse effects. To mitigate these issues, transdermal drug delivery systems—such as patches—are gaining traction. In April 2023, Teikoku Seiyaku and Kowa introduced ALLYDONE Patches (55 mg and 27.5 mg) in Japan for the treatment of dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease. These patches help suppress the progression of dementia symptoms.

Product Insights

In 2023, the transdermal patches segment led the market, accounting for 23.1% of total revenue. This dominance is largely due to the increased approval and launch of transdermal patches across both developed and emerging markets. A key example is the April 2023 launch by Kowa Company, Ltd. and Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. of the ALLYDONE Patches (27.5 mg and 55 mg) for Alzheimer’s-related dementia in Japan.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023, with a revenue contribution of 41.31%. This leadership is attributed to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, ongoing innovation in combination products, regulatory support, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions. According to the CDC, six out of ten American adults are affected by at least one chronic illness requiring specialized treatment each year.

Key Companies in the Drug-Device Combination Products Market

The following companies are among the leading players in the drug-device combination products market, collectively holding significant market share and shaping industry trends:

Abbott

Terumo Medical Corporation

Stryker

Viatris Inc.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Novartis AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Sensely, Inc.

