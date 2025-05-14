Livestock Monitoring Market Grows with Rising Demand for Smart Farming

The global livestock monitoring market was valued at USD 4.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% from 2024 to 2030. Major factors driving this growth include advancements in technology, increasing governmental and institutional support, a growing emphasis on preventive livestock monitoring, and rising global consumption of dairy and meat products.

The primary catalyst behind this market expansion is the continuous innovation in livestock monitoring technologies. These innovations encompass hands-free monitoring systems, automation, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the adoption of novel tools such as drones. For example, in April 2023, Advantech Co. Ltd. introduced a new system powered by AI that enables early detection of health issues in livestock. This system utilizes AI and infrared imaging to track the body temperature of each cow.

Veterinary professionals can access the system to perform daily health scans on farm animals and receive detailed analytical reports. This improves not only animal welfare and farm efficiency but also enhances food security within communities. The system also holds potential for future development in monitoring growth patterns, nutrition, and environmental conditions.

Animal Insights

In 2023, the bovine segment accounted for the largest market share at 51.2% and is expected to record the highest growth rate through the forecast period. This surge is primarily attributed to increased demand for beef and dairy products. Ensuring the quality and safety of these products requires constant surveillance and inspection by public and private agencies. Additionally, greater awareness among both farmers and consumers regarding livestock health and disease prevention has led to increased adoption of monitoring technologies, contributing to the segment’s growth.

Solution Insights

The hardware segment led the market with a 42.7% share in 2023. This includes sub-segments such as sensors and GPS/RFID technologies. In many economies, livestock such as cattle, buffalo, and sheep play a significant economic role, prompting farmers to seek effective ways to improve productivity and reduce disease incidence. The non-invasive nature and environmental friendliness of these hardware solutions make them particularly appealing. GPS/RFID technologies, in particular, offer efficient livestock tracking with minimal impact. Their adoption is expected to enhance farm productivity and reduce operational burdens, thereby driving further growth in this segment.

Application Insights

The milking management segment held the largest market share—over 24.3% in 2023. Its dominance is due to its significant impact on dairy productivity and profitability. Enhanced by developments in automated milking systems and data analytics, these technologies improve monitoring efficiency and enable early detection of health issues, leading to better animal welfare. In addition, they lower labor costs and help meet traceability and quality standards. Consumer demand for high-quality dairy products and the scalable nature of these systems further accelerate their adoption by offering strong returns on investment.

Sector Insights

In 2023, the dairy sector led the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% through 2030. This sector is dominated by countries like India and China, which are the world’s top milk producers and home to the largest bovine populations. These countries have adopted cutting-edge technologies to safeguard dairy output from health-related disruptions. Governments and industry stakeholders are actively collaborating with international experts to ensure effective livestock management practices. Additionally, growing consumption of dairy items such as milk and cheese continues to drive demand. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), milk production increased by approximately 77% between 1992 and 2022, highlighting the sector’s rapid growth.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest regional share of 28.5% in 2023. This growth is largely fueled by heightened demand for livestock monitoring tools to detect and manage zoonotic diseases. The United States, for example, accounted for 18.0% of the world’s bovine meat production in 2023, according to National Beef Wire (June 2024). This underscores the need for robust monitoring systems to prevent foodborne and zoonotic illnesses. Continued advancements in sensor technologies also contribute to the market’s momentum in this region.

Key Players in the Livestock Monitoring Market

Leading companies shaping the global livestock monitoring landscape include:

Afimilk Ltd.

DeLaval

BouMatic

Merck & Co., Inc. (Allflex)

Zoetis

Lely

Moocall

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Fullwood Packo

Dairymaster

Fancom BV

Nysbys

PsiBorg Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

