Power Over Ethernet Market 2030: Future-Proofing Your Network Infrastructure

The global Power over Ethernet (PoE) market, a vibrant ecosystem valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and now poised for a thrilling ascent, projected to surge at an annual rate of 21.8% from 2024 to 2030. This isn’t just growth; it’s a revolution in how we power and connect our world.

Several powerful currents are fueling this electrifying expansion. Picture the clear voices carried by Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) finding their pathways, the invisible webs of wireless networks expanding their reach, and the ever-increasing demand for devices brought to life by PoE – the watchful eyes of IP cameras and the connectivity hubs of access points, all powered by this singular innovation. And at the heart of it all, the relentless march of technological progress, constantly unlocking new possibilities. Moreover, the intelligent marriage of PoE with the very fabric of smart buildings and the illumination of smart lighting systems is expected to further ignite the market’s potential in the years ahead.

PoE technology is becoming the silent architect of smart grids, elegantly channeling both the lifeblood of data and the vital spark of electricity through a single thread to a multitude of on-site devices. This not only declutters our spaces but also harmonizes the language of data communication. The dawn and rapid adoption of transformative technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, along with their sophisticated applications – the sensing capabilities of proximity and RFID tags – are also significantly amplifying the industry’s vibrant growth.

Think of PoE as the great integrator, seamlessly weaving smart sensors into the network’s fabric, liberating them from the constraints of traditional power outlets. It’s the magic behind a single cable breathing life and connectivity into access points, the clear calls of VoIP networks, the rich visuals of video IP phones, the intelligent glow of smart lighting, and the insightful data streams from sensors within our smart buildings. This inherent elegance and efficiency are the very forces propelling the market’s impressive compound annual growth rate, painting a future where power and data dance together in perfect harmony.

Detailed Segmentation

Type Insights & Trends

Power sourcing equipment controllers and ICs segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 58.8% in 2023. The suitability of these controllers for multiple devices that need power delivery up to 90W, autonomous operations capacity, innovations & ongoing research, and broad product portfolios offered by the major market participants are expected to generate an upsurge in demand for this segment during the forecast period. Some of the key players that offer a wide range of products related to power sourcing equipment controllers and ICs are Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and others.

Application Insights &Trends

The connectivity segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing adoption of VoIP phones, an increase in penetration of LED lighting technology and rising demand for IP cameras. PoE is extensively used to power machines and devices such as ATMs, digital signage, intercoms, and point-of-sale systems.

End Use Insights & Trends

The commercial segment dominated the global market in 2023. Increasing problems with security and communication within commercial premises are prompting the adoption of PoE technology for VoIP systems and Internet Protocol IP cameras to enhance efficiency. The rising technological advancements in the commercial sector such as smart building, smart healthcare facilities, and smart public transport stations are driving the market growth. The smart building industry is quickly embracing PoE technology to control and associate various devices such as building automation systems, lighting, security systems, and HVAC.

Regional Insights & Trends

North America power over ethernet (PoE) market dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.5% in 2023. The main factor driving market expansion in this region is the presence of key industry enterprises. The fast growth of this market is also influenced by the existence of numerous IT and telecommunications companies that extensively embrace PoE technology. In addition, the rising number of smart home setups, the growing penetration of LED lighting technology, and smart building technology adopted by commercial buildings and premises such as hotels, resorts, and properties spread across large areas.

Key Power Over Ethernet Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the power over ethernet market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Axis Communications AB

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom

Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Silicon Laboratories

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

MSTronic Co., Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Power over Ethernet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global power over ethernet market report based on type, application, end use, and region:

Power Over Ethernet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers and ICs

Powered Device Controllers and ICs

Power Over Ethernet Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Connectivity

Security and Access Control

Infotainment

LED Lighting and Control

Others

Power Over Ethernet End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Power Over Ethernet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



Recent Developments