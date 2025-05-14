The Power of Choice: Why the Field Programmable Gate Array Market is Winning

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Industry Overview

The global Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) Market was valued at $10.46 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at an annual rate of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of field programmable gate arrays in applications such as deep packet inspection, network processing, and security is expected to fuel their demand throughout the forecast period. The preference for FPGA architecture is growing due to its advantages, including low power consumption and high compute density. This trend is being driven by the rising need for efficient data flow and streaming data processing across various applications. For example, in February 2022, QuickLogic Corporation introduced PolarPro 3 to address the shortage of low-power FPGAs. This product is designed for ultra-low power consumption, making it ideal for wearables, handheld devices, and mobile applications. Such product launches by key industry players are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Type Insights

Mid-range FPGAs are expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period, owing to the properties offered by the segment such as low power consumption, small form factor, and high performance for FPGA-based devices. In addition, the advantages of the mid-range type segment that are capable of delivering a significant digital signal processing (DSP) along with embedded memory to logic ratio that enhances the intelligence for several applications is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

Application Insights

The military and aerospace segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. Emergence of embedded field programmable gate array has particularly favored the aviation and defense industry by offering even better integration, reliability, and low power option over the traditional FPGAs, which is expected to drive the military and aerospace segment growth during the forecast period.

Technology Insights

Flash-based FPGAs are expected to register the fastest growth rate of 11.3% over the forecast period. The segment is witnessing high demand as major players upgrade their portfolios of FPGAs to cater to the growing demand from the expanding application base. Additionally, the rising trend favoring flash-based FPGAs over SRAM-based FPGAs due to their lower power consumption is also boosting the segment growth. The utilization of non-volatile flash memory for configuration storage eliminates the need for continuous power, aligning with the industry’s emphasis on energy efficiency and power optimization. This power-saving feature is particularly advantageous in battery-powered devices, portable electronics, and energy-constrained applications, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The South America region is expected to register a significant growth rate of 11.9% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the boost in the automobile, industrial, and aerospace sector, where the application of FPGA-based solutions is substantial, especially in Brazil. In addition, the growing demand for connectivity in the region is expected to augment the adoption of advanced telecommunications infrastructure along with the expansion of broadband networks, which is expected to drive the growth of the field programmable gate array market across the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is classified as highly competitive, with the presence of several field programmable gate array market players. The key players operating in the field programmable gate array industry are focusing on strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product development to remain competitive in the industry. For instance, in May 2023, Intel Corporation launched their new FPGAs, the Agilex 7 FPGAs with R-Tile. This product from the company is expected to be the first FPGA with CXL and PCIe 5.0 capabilities. Such developments are expected to propel the field programmable gate array market growth over the forecast period. Some of the major players in the global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market:

Intel Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Broadcom

AMD, Inc.

Quicklogic Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

