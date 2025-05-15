Lucintel Forecasts the Global Reverse Osmosis System Market to Reach $9.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-15 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global reverse osmosis system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global reverse osmosis system market is expected to reach an estimated $9.1 billion by 2030 from $5.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significant demand for purified water, growing use of this system to avoid water-borne diseases, and continuous development of smart cities.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in reverse osmosis system market to 2030 by product type (single-stage RO system and double-stage RO system), end use industry (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category single-stage is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its growing demand among users owing to its more affordable and easier to install features.

Within the end use category, Commercial is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for reverse osmosis systems in this setting to enable purified water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant demand for advanced and compact water purification systems and presence of supportive epa strict guidelines on municipal drinking water quality in the region.

Alfa Laval, OSMO Membrane Systems, Applied membranes, Pall Water, Dupont, GE Appliances, Aqua Filsep, Toray Industries, Axeon Water Technologies, Pure Aqua are the major suppliers in the reverse osmosis system market.

