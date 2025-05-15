Lucintel Forecasts the Global Selective Laser Sintering 3D Prinitng Technology Market to Reach $1.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-15 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global selective laser sintering 3d prinitng technology market looks promising with opportunities in the production part, functional prototyping, and ECS ducting applications. The global selective laser sintering 3d prinitng technology market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2030 from $0.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for individualized and customized goods, growing adoption of 3D printing, and escalating use of additive manufacturing in healthcare.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in selective laser sintering 3d prinitng technology market to 2030 by type (nylon materials, glass-filled nylon materials, somos (rubber-like) materials,truform (investment casting) materials, metal composite materials, and others), application (production parts, functional prototyping, ECS ducting, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, nylon is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant use in selective laser sintering 3D printing owing to its versatility to create a wide variety of objects, such as prototypes, functional parts, and end use products.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for customized products among population and rapid industrialization in the region.

3D Systems, OBJECTIVE3DINC, Beam-it, Materialise, Laser Prototypes, SPI LASERS, Stratasys Direct, Proto Labs are the major suppliers in the selective laser sintering 3d prinitng technology market.

