Lucintel Forecasts the Global Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Technology Market to Reach $8.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-15 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global multi jet fusion 3D printing technology market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace and defense sectors. The global multi jet fusion 3D printing technology market is expected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2030 from $2.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significant use of this technology in prototyping and mechanical tests and escalating need for 3D printing technologies with a quick, dense, porous-free, and offer a smoother surface.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in multi jet fusion 3D printing technology market to 2030 by component (hardware, software, service, and material), end use industry (healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defence, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the component category, hardware is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, Healthcare is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on multi jet fusion 3D printing technology market

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of major 3D printing companies in the region.

HP Development, Materialise, Stratasys, Proto Labs, Sculpteo are the major suppliers in the multi jet fusion 3D printing technology market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Floor Testing Equipment Market

Flammability Tester Market

Drop Weight Tear Tester Market

Coating Thickness Gauge Market

Calcium Citrate Malate Market