Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Growth Driven by Aging Population

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market size was estimated at USD 6.29 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.56% by 2030. The dry eye syndrome treatment market is witnessing growth due to factors such as rising incidences of dry eye syndrome due to increased screen time, environmental factors, and aging populations globally. For instance, according to the study published in India Today on July 2024, nearly 90% of school going children are suspected to have mild to severe dry eye disease as the average screen time lies above 3 to 3.5 hours per day. In addition, advancements in treatment options, including new drug formulations and therapies, are expected to further propel market expansion.

Dry eye syndrome is becoming the most common ophthalmic problem reported across the globe, and the changing lifestyle can be considered as one of the major factors driving its prevalence. For instance, according to a BMC Ophthalmology June 2022 article, the exact prevalence of Digital Eye Strain (DES) varies widely and is estimated to be between 5% and 50% across the globe, with higher rates seen in certain populations such as women & older adults. Thus, rapidly increasing cases increases the demand for efficient treatments, further driving the market growth.

Product Insights

The artificial tears segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43.1% in 2024. The segment is also projected to grow with a fastest CAGR over the study period. This high share can be attributed to significant research in the artificial tear sector and ease or comfort of use by the patients. For instance, according to the data published in May 2024, Eric Donnenfeld (ophthalmic surgeon) presented a study at the annual meeting of Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) wherein he presented the results of a novel artificial tear, “Blink Triple Care” for the treatment of eye disorders.

Sales Channel Insights

Prescription segment dominated the market with the largest market share of in 2024 owing to the increasing prevalence, particularly among older adults. Prescription products typically contain active ingredients that provide moisturizing and lubricating effects, temporarily enhancing tear secretion. Due to their efficacy in treating ophthalmic disorders, prescription drugs are often preferred over over-the-counter (OTC) alternatives, making them a key driver in the market for dry eye treatments.

Distribution Channel Insights

Retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest share of 55.6% in 2024, driven by high accessibility and affordability in retail stores. Patients usually purchase drugs from retail pharmacies due to favorable reimbursement policies on prescription prices. Retail pharmacists dispense & prepare medications and also provide patient education concerning medications and dosages. Penetrated trust and other advantages of retail pharmacies are some of the major market drivers of this segment.

Regional Insights

The North America dry eye syndrome treatment market dominated the global market and accounted for 42.7% of revenue share in 2024, which can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of eye diseases and favorable government initiatives in the region. The local presence of regulatory entities in North American countries is expected to boost the development of dry eye treatment drugs in the near future. This is mainly because these entities play a pivotal role in creating awareness among people about the potential of treatment therapies in disease management.

Key Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the dry eye syndrome treatment market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Novartis AG

AbbVie, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.)

OASIS Medical

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (acquired by Viatris Inc. in January 2023)

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

