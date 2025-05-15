Power Strip Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Smart Devices

The global power strip market size was estimated at USD 12.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing demand for power management solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is driving market growth. Factors such as the rising adoption of smart home devices, workplace digitization, and expanding infrastructure development contribute to the demand for advanced power strips. Innovations in surge protection and the development of energy-efficient designs further support the market’s expansion.

The growing reliance on electronic devices across residential, corporate, and industrial sectors is driving the demand for power strips with surge protection. These devices help safeguard expensive equipment from voltage surges, ensuring uninterrupted functionality. With the growing demand for smart homes, workplaces, and industrial automation, the need for reliable power distribution solutions is increasing. The market demand in the residential sector is predominantly high due to the proliferation of smart devices, home entertainment systems, and advanced kitchen appliances, which require multiple power sources. In addition, manufacturing facilities are incorporating power strips into their infrastructure to support various electronic tools and machinery.

Type Insights

Common power strips dominated the power strip industry with a revenue share of 56.7% in 2024. Their widespread use across residential, commercial, and industrial applications is driven by affordability, ease of use, and compatibility with various electronic devices. This segment share can be attributed to the increasing reliance on electronic gadgets, which drives the demand for multiple power outlets in workplaces and households. In addition, their availability in different configurations and with safety features, such as surge protection, has further supported their adoption.

Protection Type Insights

Surge protection dominated the power strip market in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing need to safeguard electronic devices from voltage surges resulting from lightning strikes, electrical accidents, and circuit-breaker tripping has driven its widespread adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Surges can lead to equipment failure, data loss, damage to expensive electronic equipment, and operational disruptions, making surge protection critical. The market has witnessed advancements in surge protection technology, with higher joule ratings and integrated circuit breakers enhancing reliability. For instance, surge-protected power strips with high energy ratings, such as Belkin’s Power Strip Surge Protector with a 3,940-joule energy rating, protect against short circuits, overload, and power fluctuations, further supporting market growth.

Application Insights

The commercial sector dominated the power strip market with the highest revenue share in 2024. The widespread use of power strips in offices, data centers, retail spaces, and industrial facilities has contributed to the market share. Commercial-grade power strips are designed to withstand demanding environments, offering temperature and weather resistance and built-in surge protection to prevent device damage. Power strips with multiple specialty outlets, such as USB and modem ports, are widely used in corporate offices to support various electronic devices. The power strip industry has seen increasing integration of surge protection and energy management features in commercial-grade products to enhance safety and efficiency. Manufacturers also focus on compliance with UL, ETL, and CSA standards, ensuring durability and reliability. For instance, Falconer Electronics produces commercial power strips with steel fabrication, providing a strong protective casing for enhanced safety.

Regional Insights

North America power strip market dominated the global market in 2024 with revenue share of 34.3%. The high adoption of electronic devices across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors drives the region’s leadership. Growing demand for energy-efficient power distribution solutions and increasing reliance on surge-protected and smart power strips to safeguard electronic equipment from voltage fluctuations have contributed to market expansion. In addition, stringent safety regulations and compliance standards have influenced manufacturers to develop advanced power strips with enhanced protection features. The local presence of key industry players and the rise in investments in smart home technologies and workplace automation continue to support market growth.

Key Power Strip Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the power strip market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

General Electric Company

Belkin

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Siemens

ABB

Panasonic corporation

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Delixi Electric

Falconer Electronics

