Urinary Catheters Market Growth Driven by Aging Population Worldwide

The global urinary catheters market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. An increase in the number of patients suffering from Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and blockages in the urethra, rising cases of tumors in the urinary tract or reproductive organs, and the rapidly growing geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the market growth. A urinary catheter is a partially flexible tube for draining urine from the bladder. The materials that are used in the manufacturing of these catheters include plastic, rubber, and silicon. Doctors recommend the use of urinary catheters in the case of Urinary Incontinence (UI), urinary retention, prostate surgery, or other medical conditions, such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, or dementia.

The COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on catheters market. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2020, both urinary catheter and central line Standardized Utilization Ratio (SUR) increased during the COVID-19 outbreak. From 0.88 before the COVID-19 pandemic to 0.92 during the outbreak, the central line SUR increased by 4.9%. SUR of urinary catheters increased by 7.4% during the pandemic, from 0.79 before COVID-19 to 0.84 after COVID-19. This is projected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the pandemic has brought attention to the critical need for infection prevention. As a result, several manufacturers are developing products such as coated urine catheters with temperature monitoring to ICU patients as a stronger protection against secondary infections, which is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in February 2021, Health Canada has approved Bactiguard’s urine catheter with temperature sensor for infection prevention. COVID-19 prompted the approval because Bactiguard’s catheters can lower the incidence of secondary infections in critically ill patients, boosting market growth.

Product Insights

The intermittent catheters segment led the market in 2022 and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 57.5%. An intermittent catheter is a medical device used to empty the bladder. It offers an effective solution to a continuously draining catheter. Intermittent catheterization is the gold standard of emptying the bladder in patients suffering from spinal cord lesions and neurogenic bladder problems. These products are preferred over indwelling catheters as the latter usually lead to UTIs. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement for these catheters under Medicaid and Medicare programs is contributing to the segment’s growth.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Urinary Catheters Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Application Insights

The Urinary Incontinence (UI) segment led the market in 2022 and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 37.1%. According to the American Urological Association, one-third of the population suffers from UI, & it is more common among women than in men. It has a significant impact on long-term care facilities and is one of the main reasons for the admission of elderly people in institutionalized care. Bladder incontinence is a result of various factors, such as changes in the urinary tract due to age, UTIs, and other indirect conditions like diabetes, stroke, cancer, and mobility impairment. The most common types of UI found in women include stress and urge incontinence. For instance, according to Urology Care Foundation, around 33 million people are living with overactive bladder and a quarter to a third of men and women suffer from UI in the U.S.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 34.4% and is expected to witness substantial growth in the future as well. The regional market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of targeted diseases, such as bladder obstruction, UI, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), urinary retention, and bladder cancer. According to the National Association for Continence, people aged 40 & more are commonly affected by Overactive Bladder (OAB) and urine urgency. According to American Society of Nephrology, urologic conditions are the third most common complaint among people aged 65 & above in the U.S., accounting for approximately 47% of the total number of physician visits. Similarly, as per the Canadian Cancer Society, in 2020, around 12,200 people were diagnosed with bladder cancer, and 2,600 people died due to bladder cancer. Thus, an increasing number of BPH-related surgical procedures and rising cases of bladder cancer are driving the market in North America.

Some prominent players in the global urinary catheters market include:

Hollister, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corp.

BD (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

Cook Medical

ConvaTec, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

Coloplast

Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Urinary Catheters Market