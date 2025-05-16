Clinical Trial Imaging Market Trends Shaping the Future of Healthcare

The global clinical trial imaging market size was estimated at USD 1.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the clinical trial imaging market is expected to be driven by the expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, alongside increasing investments in research and development to create new therapeutics for various diseases. Medical imaging plays a critical role in advancing the development of innovative life science products. Despite the dynamic nature of the medical imaging industry, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors continue to demonstrate sustained growth. This trend is largely attributed to heightened investments in medical imaging companies and the prevalence of mergers and acquisitions that incorporate advanced imaging technologies to enhance the clinical trial process for medical devices.

Advancements in imaging technology significantly enhance the collection, evaluation, and submission of clinical trial imaging data, thereby driving market growth. Technology-enabled imaging, particularly through the use of image analysis software, offers numerous advantages for clinical studies, including improved consistency, data accuracy, adaptability, and regulatory compliance. For instance, image analysis software aids in directing and managing the reader’s workflow by analyzing specific imaging time points. In addition, the increasing utilization of imaging technology, coupled with advancements in computational power, is anticipated further to boost the role of imaging in clinical trials. The Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) has established standardized methods and imaging procedures, creating uniform protocols for achieving statistical rigor and precision in clinical trial endpoints.

Therapeutic Area Insights

Oncology segment held the largest market share of 23.63% in 2024. Factors such as the high prevalence of cancer cases and the constant need for new and innovative therapies to treat various types of cancer are expected to fuel the market growth. Oncology trials often involve complex imaging requirements due to the need to assess tumour size, response to treatment, and disease progression. Various imaging modalities, such as CT scans, MRI, PET scans, and others, are used to evaluate the effectiveness of cancer treatments. This complexity results in a larger share of the clinical trial imaging market being dedicated to oncology. Advances in imaging technologies, such as PET-CT, molecular imaging, and functional MRI, have significantly improved the ability to visualize and assess tumours and their response to treatment. These advances have made imaging an integral part of oncology trials. The global cancer burden continues to increase, leading to a growing number of oncology clinical trials. This trend is expected to drive the dominance of the oncology segment in the clinical trial imaging market.

Services Insights

The reading and analytical services segment held the largest market share at 30.95% in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030, highlighting its critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of imaging data in clinical research. This segment encompasses services that involve interpreting imaging results, quality assurance, and the application of advanced analytical techniques to derive insights from imaging data. Several factors contribute to this segment’s dominance, such as the increasing complexity of clinical trials, particularly in oncology and neurology, necessitating highly specialized reading services. In addition, advancements in imaging technology, such as high-resolution MRI and PET scans, have created a demand for skilled professionals who can accurately interpret these complex images. For instance, the American College of Radiology emphasizes that high-quality readings are essential for assessing treatment efficacy and ensuring patient safety, further elevating this segment’s importance.

End Use Insights

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of 28.7% in 2024. The factor attributing to the dominance of this segment is the need to develop new drugs and therapies to cure chronic diseases. The rise in the number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is making it necessary for manufacturers to provide the best possible medicine to the end-user as competition is striking the companies. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are making innovative drug discoveries, and the need for clinical trial imaging is expected to increase, ultimately fueling the market growth. This dominance is driven by the increasing urgency to innovate and improve healthcare outcomes as the prevalence of chronic conditions rises globally. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, are responsible for approximately 73% of all deaths worldwide. This alarming statistic highlights the critical need for effective treatments, driving pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to invest significantly in research and development.

Regional Insights

North America clinical trial imaging market held the largest share of the global clinical trial imaging market at 47.93% in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to several key factors, including the presence of major outsourcing companies and a significant increase in research and development activities within the region. In addition, the North American market is propelled by the rising elderly population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America leads globally in the number of clinical trials conducted and serves as the primary hub for outsourcing activities in this sector. Cost considerations also play a crucial role in the decision to outsource clinical trials to external research organizations.

Key Clinical Trial Imaging Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the clinical trial imaging market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

IXICO plc

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

ProScan Imaging

Radiant Sage LLC

Medpace

Biomedical Systems Corp

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

BioTelemetry

