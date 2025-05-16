Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market to Reach $26.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smartphone 3D camera market looks promising with opportunities in the time-of-flight and stereoscopic camera markets. The global smartphone 3D camera market is expected to reach an estimated $26.1 billion by 2030 from $5.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for this camera in media and entertainment industries, rapid increase in smartphone usage, and growing popularity for this technology among younger generation given to its appealing qualities, such as accurate object sensing, clarity, and HD performance.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in smartphone 3D camera market to 2030 by resolution (below 8MP, 8-16MP, and above 16MP), technology (time-of-flight (TOF), and stereoscopic camera), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the resolution category, 8mp-16mp is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for 3D cameras with this megapixel to improve the clarity and quality of the images.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to widespread use of smartphones among population, existence of major smartphone manufacturing hubs, and growing population disposable income in the region.

Infineon Technologies, Leica Camera, Microsoft, Toshiba, Intel, Sharp, Pmdtechnologies, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung Electronics are the major suppliers in the smartphone 3D camera market.

