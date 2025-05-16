Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cognitive Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach $11.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cognitive robotic process automation market looks promising with opportunities in the finance and banking, telecom and it services, and insurance and healthcare markets. The global cognitive robotic process automation market is expected to reach an estimated $11.3 billion by 2030 from $5.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for automation across industries, rapid digitalization, and continual growth in e-commerce sector.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cognitive robotic process automation market to 2030 by type (services and platform), application (finance and banking, telecom and IT services, insurance & healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, service is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its growing preference among organizations to independently implement and manage CRPA solutions.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing preference towards technological advancement among industries and presence of key players in the region.

Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, IPsoft, NICE Systems, UiPath, Verint System, Pegasystems, Kryon Systems, Kofax, Thoughtonomy are the major suppliers in the cognitive robotic process automation market.

