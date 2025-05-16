Lead Acid Battery Market Growth Driven by Automotive Sector Expansion

The global lead acid battery market size was valued at USD 37.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. The market is estimated to witness growth owing to the growing adoption of lead acid batteries in automobiles and Uninterruptible Power Source (UPS) along with some developments in the manufacturing methods. The increasing demand for lead acid batteries in off-grid power generation is expected to boost the market size. The development in the transportation industry, along with an increase in energy storage applications is projected to drive industry demand in the upcoming future. Growing demand for UPS in various sectors which includes banking, oil & gas, healthcare, and chemicals has propelled industry demand further.

Product Insights

In terms of value, Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) batteries emerged as the largest product segment and accounted for more than 53.0% of the market in 2022. These are projected to witness sluggish growth due to higher demand for other types of products including stationary and motive. However, the segment is likely to expand due to increasing demand in applications requiring high power including automotive.

Construction Method Insights

In terms of value, the flooded lead acid battery segment emerged as the largest construction method segment and accounted for more than 65.0% of the market share in 2022. The segment is expected to lose market share owing to high maintenance costs along with complex construction. However, increasing demand for stationary applications will fuel industry growth over the forecast period.

VRLA batteries are anticipated to witness the highest gains and are alone expected to contribute to over 34.0% of the revenue market share by 2022. Rising demand for VRLA in automotive applications owing to its high output and low maintenance will fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, VRLA lead acid batteries including AGM offer high resistance to vibration, minimize terminal corrosion, extend shelf life, and offer a low self-discharge rate. The widespread availability of various sizes of AGM lead acid batteries will fuel its demand over the next nine years.

Application Insights

In terms of value, automotive emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for more than 58.0% of the market in 2022. The extensive usage of lead acid batteries in the automotive sector is expected to grow as a result of the rising automotive sector globally. The presence of big automotive players such as TATA, Maruti Suzuki, Infinium Toyota, Mahindra, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Honda, and Nissan have fuelled the growth of the automotive sector in the Asia Pacific due to their strong distribution channels and easy availability of their products at a cheaper price.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the lead acid batteries industry and accounted for more than 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2022. The growing construction industry in emerging countries including China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, and Indonesia is projected to drive the utilization of lead-acid batteries. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, total automotive sales grew by 24.0 percent in 2020-2021 over 2021-2022. Expansion in the automobile sector will lead to significant growth in sales of SLI lead acid batteries.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of many manufacturers. The market is categorized with a large number of market players in the U.S., China, and Japan. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are key characteristics of the market players, to increase their market presence. The industry is highly competitive with participants involved in continuous product innovation and R&D.

Some prominent players in the global lead acid battery market include:

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

ATLASBX Co. Ltd.

NorthStar

C&D Technologies, Inc.

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Amara Raja Corporation

GS Yuasa Corp

Crown Battery Manufacturing

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

