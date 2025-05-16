U.S. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Centers Market Growth Rising

The U.S. mental health and addiction treatment centers market size was valued at USD 138.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. One of the primary driving factors for the growth of the U.S. mental health and addiction treatment centers market is the increasing prevalence of mental health and substance use disorders. As per the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), around 25% of Americans suffer from mental or substance use disorders and around 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness, and 1 out of 12 Americans have a substance use disorder. Moreover, the rising prevalence of addiction and substance use disorders is also contributing to the growth of the market.

The rising prevalence of mental health disorders in the U.S. is a concerning trend that has been attributed to several factors including societal pressures, increasing rates of substance abuse, and the impact of technology and social media on mental health. These factors have contributed to an increase in anxiety, depression, and other mental disorders, leading to a significant rise in demand for mental health services.

Disorder Insights

By disorder, the mood disorder segment held the largest share of 23.7% in 2022.Mood disorders are a prevalent mental illness that impacts an individual’s persistent emotional state and can be classified as affective disorders.According to the National Institute of Mental Health, it is estimated that 21.4% of U.S. adults experience a mood disorder at some point in their lives. Moreover, the segment growth is being driven by increasing awareness and diagnosis of mood disorders, advances in treatment methods such as cognitive-behavioral therapy and medication management, and greater insurance coverage for behavioral disorders treatment through the Affordable Care Act. These driving factors have led to a greater demand for specialized care centers for mood disorders during the forecast period.

Treatment Centers Insights

By services, the outpatient treatment centers segment held the largest share of 42.0% in 2022. The segment is also expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for outpatient treatment centers has been on the rise in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders and addiction issues in the U.S. According to the National Institute on Drug Misuse, there are over 14,500 drug abuse and addiction treatment facilities in the U.S., with outpatient treatment being a common option. Outpatient programs provide structured care to those struggling with addiction while enabling them to maintain social and professional responsibilities. Studies have shown that outpatient treatment can significantly increase the likelihood of long-term recovery for individuals with behavioral disorders.

Age Group Insights

In 2022, the adult age group segment held the largest share of 39.6%. As per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, individuals above the age of 18 are more susceptible to mental and addiction disorders compared to younger age groups. This is mainly attributed to the various life stressors that come with aging, such as changes in relationships, financial strain, and physical well-being concerns. As a result, there is a growing need for accessible and effective behavioral and addiction treatment offerings that can address the unique needs of this demographic.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Market players are undertaking strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, regional expansion, and novel product development to increase market penetration. For instance, in February 2023, Acadia Healthcare formed a strategic partnership with the UNC Center for the Business of Health to provide support to communities affected by the opioid epidemic in the U.S. The collaboration between Acadia Healthcare and UNC Center for the Business of Health is a strategic move to leverage their collective knowledge and expertise in addressing the opioid epidemic.

Some of the key players operating in the U.S. mental health and addiction treatment centers market include:

Acadia Healthcare

Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN)

Promises Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare Inc

Haven Corporate

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Aware Recovery Care.

CareTech Holdings Plc

American Addiction Centers

