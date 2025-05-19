Lucintel Forecasts the Global Inspection Robot Market to Reach $2.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-19 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global inspection robot market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and electronic sectors. The global inspection robot market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2030 from $0.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of these robots to inspect objects that cannot be seen by the human eye, rising concern towards safety of employees in manufacturing units, and rising demand for IoT based inspection robots.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in inspection robot market to 2030 by robot type (stationary robotic arm and mobile robots), testing type (automated metrology and non-destructive inspection), end use industry (oil & gas, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the robot type category, mobile robot is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, Oil & gas is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to considerable use of inspection robots in this sector to inspect crucial parts such as pipes, columns, reactors, pressure vessels, and tank boilers.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of inspection robots in various end use industries, such as automotive, food & beverage, and oil & gas of the region.

JH Robotics, Montrose Technologies, Eddyfi Technologies, Genesis Systems, Universal Robots, Invert Robotics, Shenzhen SROD Industrial, Waygate Technologies, Gecko Robotics, Honeybee Roboticsare the major suppliers in the inspection robot market.

