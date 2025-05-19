Lucintel Forecasts the Global AI sensor with recession impact Market to Reach $17.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-19 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global AI sensor with recession impact market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, robotics, smart home automation, and agriculture applications. The global AI sensor with recession impact market is expected to reach an estimated $17.6 billion by 2030 from $4.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing preference for edge computing, increasing adoption of AI sensor based wearables, and robust development of smart infrastructure.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in AI sensor with recession impact market to 2030 by sensor type (pressure sensors, position sensors, temperature sensors,optical sensors, ultrasonic sensors, motion sensors, and navigation sensors), type (neural networks, case- based reasoning, inductive learning, and ambient- intelligence), technology (natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision, and context-aware computing), application (automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, robotics, smart home automation, and agriculture), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the sensor type category motion is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant use of this sensor to track in-the-moment motion-sensing activities, like step counting and walking distance.

Within the application category, Consumer electronic will remain the largest segment due to tremendous customers demand for ai-driven electronic gadgets, such as mobile devices, smart TVs, speakers, virtual personal assistants, and wearable sensors.

Download sample by clicking on AI sensor with recession impact market

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong focus on ai research and development, rising demand for smart home devices, and significant demand for AI based sensors amon various end use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing sectors of the region.

Robert Bosch, Teledyne Technologies, Sensirion, Sensata Technologies, Goertek, Hokuriku Electric, MEMSIC Semiconductor, Movella, Senodia Technologies are the major suppliers in the AI sensor with recession impact market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Dental Laser Market

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market

Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market

Smart Exoskeleton Market

UV Radiometer Market