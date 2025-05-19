Artillery Systems Market 2030: How Automation is Revolutionizing Artillery Operations

The global artillery systems market was valued at an estimated $10.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Several pivotal factors are propelling this market expansion, including escalating global defense budgets, ongoing military modernization initiatives, and increasing geopolitical instability worldwide. Moreover, the growing challenges posed by asymmetric warfare and the imperative for enhanced counter-artillery capabilities are compelling governments to allocate resources towards advanced artillery technologies. The market is also being stimulated by regional conflicts, military training exercises, and the amplified importance of contemporary artillery.

Nations are actively investing in the modernization of their artillery arsenals to achieve greater range, improved mobility, and enhanced precision, thereby generating a surge in demand for sophisticated systems such as howitzers, rocket launchers, and self-propelled artillery units. Illustratively, in July 2024, BAE Systems plc secured a $579.3 million contract from the U.S. Army for the production of additional self-propelled howitzers, specifically the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and their companion M992A3 ammunition carrier vehicles. This agreement solidifies the company’s standing as a key provider of artillery solutions to the U.S. military.

Further fueling market growth is the increasing focus on long-range precision strike capabilities and the principles of network-centric warfare. This emphasis is driving technological advancements in areas such as automated fire control systems, enhanced mobility solutions, and precision-guided munitions. Progress in fire control systems, incorporating sophisticated sensors, computers, and communication networks, has empowered artillery units to engage targets with greater speed and accuracy. The integration of automation and robotics into artillery systems is also contributing to improved efficiency, reduced human error, and enhanced operational safety.

The artillery systems market is anticipated to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming years, as these systems are being increasingly integrated with other elements of military infrastructure, including command and control centers and intelligence platforms. This integration aims to improve overall situational awareness and operational effectiveness. Through these networked systems, artillery units can receive real-time intelligence and target data, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to threats and make well-informed decisions. By linking artillery systems with intelligence platforms, units can obtain precise target coordinates and make necessary firing adjustments. These converging factors are expected to accelerate the market’s expansion in the foreseeable future.

Detailed Segmentation

Type Insights

Howitzer captured the largest revenue share of over 42.5% in 2023. The increasing demand for precision-guided artillery, coupled with advancements in technology such as improved range, accuracy, and mobility, has increased the demand for howitzers among military forces. Furthermore, the growing focus on counter-insurgency and irregular warfare operations, where howitzers can provide effective fire support in complex environments, drives the segment’s growth. Moreover, the development of lightweight and transportable howitzers has made them more suitable for deployment in various operational scenarios, contributing to the overall expansion of the howitzer segment.

Component Insights

The fire control systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The growth is credited to increasing demand for precision, automation, and integration with modern battlefield technologies. Fire control systems play a critical role in improving targeting accuracy, reducing response times, and enhancing the effectiveness of artillery strikes. Advancements in sensors, radar systems, and software-driven targeting solutions enable more precise and coordinated firepower, essential for modern combat operations. Moreover, the growing adoption of networked warfare and the need for systems that can quickly adjust to dynamic combat environments drive demand for advanced fire control solutions, fueling segmental growth.

Regional Insights

The artillery systems market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share, around 40%, in 2023, owing to increased defense spending, modernization of military forces, and rising geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Department of Defense is investing heavily in upgrading its artillery systems, enhancing long-range precision strike capabilities, and improving ground forces’ mobility. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies like automation, precision-guided munitions, and next-generation fire control systems is also contributing to the market growth in the region and driving demand.

Key Artillery Systems Companies

The following are the leading companies in the artillery system market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

RTX Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

KNDS France

Hanwha Corporation

RUAG International Holding Ltd.

Denel SOC Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Aubert & Duval

Avibras

Artillery Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has further segmented the global artillery systems market report based on type, range, component, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Howitzer Mortars Rocket Launchers Anti-air Weapons Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Short Medium Long

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Fire Control Systems Engines Turrets Chassis Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



Recent Developments