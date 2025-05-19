Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cryogenic Pump Market to Reach $2.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-19 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cryogenic pump market looks promising with opportunities in the nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, and LNG markets. The global cryogenic pump market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 from $1.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expansion of gas-based power generation, surge in demand of liquified and compressed gas in automotive industry, and increase in demand for medical gas in the healthcare facilities.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cryogenic pump market to 2030 by type (centrifugal, and positive displacement), application (nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, and LNG), end use industry (healthcare industry, energy & power generation industry, and electricals & electronics industry, metallurgy industry, and chemicals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that centrifugal pumps will remain the largest segment over the forecast period owing to its relatively superior operational efficiency.

Within this market, LNG will remain the largest segment.

Download sample by clicking on cryogenic pump market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing focus on renewable energy sources and increasing investment in metallurgy and energy & power industries in countries like india and china.

Atlas Copco, Ebara Corporation, SHI Cryogenics Group, Nikkiso, Fives, Cryostar, TRILLIUM FLOW TECHNOLOGIES, Gemmecotti Srl, PHPK Technologies, Barber-Nichols are the major suppliers in the cryogenic pump market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Wired Interface Market

Low Friction Coating Market

UVC Light Meters Market

Lubricant Viscosity Index Improver Market

Cat Vaccine Market