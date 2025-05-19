Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cross-Connect System Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-19 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cross-connect system market looks promising with opportunities in the connectivity and protection switching & network restoration markets. The global cross-connect system market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2030 from $2.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT), growing number of data centers, and expanding infrastructure, and rising investments in optical fiber cable globally.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cross-connect system market to 2030 by type (fiber, CAT cables, COAX, and others), application (connectivity, protection switching and network), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, fiber is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, connectivity will remain the largest segment.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing number of internet users, on-going technological advancements, and presence of leading IT service providers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Facebook in the region.

Sercalo Microtechnology, Coresite, Commscope, Huawei Technologies, Optiwave Systems, Equinix, Fujitsu, Xros, Cyxtera Technologies, Zte Corporation are the major suppliers in the cross-connect system market.

