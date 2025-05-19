Construction Bolts Market 2030: The Transition to Eco-Friendly Materials

Valued at approximately $6.65 billion in 2023, the worldwide market for construction bolts is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2024 and 2030. The demand for these crucial fasteners within the construction sector is shaped by several key dynamics, notably their indispensable contribution to the structural integrity and overall safety of both buildings and infrastructure projects. The ongoing trends of global urbanization and population increase are fueling a significant rise in the need for new infrastructure and buildings. Consequently, this surge in construction activities is driving a greater demand for a diverse range of fasteners, with bolts playing a vital role in the assembly and securement of structural elements.

The demand for bolts within the construction sector is directly correlated with the expansion of the industry and the increasing utilization of these products in the market. The projected growth of the construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fueled by factors such as increasing populations and substantial investments in countries including India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia. This anticipated growth in construction activity within the Asia-Pacific region is poised to further accelerate the expansion of the construction bolts market.

Detailed Segmentation

Application Insights

Based on application, the non-residential segment led the market with largest revenue share of 74.7% in 2023 and is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. Non-residential construction frequently involves heavy-duty applications and large-scale projects such as industrial plants, warehouses, and commercial complexes. Such projects demand robust and reliable fastening solutions to withstand heavy loads and provide structural integrity. Bolts play a crucial role in connecting prefabricated elements, providing a quick and efficient means of assembly. This contributes to the growing demand for bolts in non-residential projects. In addition, several non-residential structures rely heavily on steel framing and components. Bolts are critical for connecting steel beams, columns, and other elements in these structures, making them indispensable in the non-residential construction sector.

Regional Insights

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 34.5% in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Economic growth in India, China, and Southeast Asian countries has augmented the need for better public infrastructure including roadways, harbors, airports, and rail transport systems.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of manufacturers catering to the global demand. Some companies undergo mergers and collaborations to expand their reach to increase their market share. Companies adopt merger and acquisition strategies for various reasons such as product portfolio expansions, distribution network expansions, promotion of key product brands, and new market entries. For instance, in June 2020, Fabory was acquired by Torqx Capital Partners, a Dutch private equity company. With this acquisition, Fabory aimed to grow from the strong technical distribution business of Torqx.

Key Construction Bolts Companies:

Fabory, Fastenal Company

REYHER

KD FASTENERS, INC.

AALL AMERICAN Fasteners

Acument Intellectual Properties, LLC

Haydon Bolts

Caliber Enterprise.

Ningbo Yi Pian Hong Fastener Co., Ltd.

Bhansali Fasteners

Baseline Bolts Industries LLC

Construction Bolts Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global construction bolts market based on application and region:

Construction Bolts Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Non-Residential

Construction Bolts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

