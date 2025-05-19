Frozen Meat Market 2030: The Rise of Ready-to-Cook Meal Solutions

The worldwide frozen meat market reached a valuation of $94.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030. This market expansion is largely driven by the increasing consumer preference for convenience and products with a longer shelf life. The demands of busy lifestyles, coupled with a desire for meat options that last longer, have led consumers to increasingly rely on frozen meats as a practical solution. This trend is particularly evident in developed nations, where the appetite for ready-to-eat and easily prepared meals is steadily growing.

Furthermore, the market has experienced significant impetus from the growing consumer awareness regarding food safety and preservation techniques. The process of freezing meat is highly effective in preventing the proliferation of harmful bacteria, thereby ensuring the product remains safe for consumption over a prolonged duration. This has established frozen meat as a favored option for consumers who prioritize food safety and wish to minimize frequent grocery shopping trips.

Moreover, progress in freezing and packaging technologies has played a crucial role in the market’s growth. Enhancements in freezing methods, such as quick freezing and blast freezing, aid in maintaining the quality, texture, and flavor profile of frozen meat. These technological improvements enable manufacturers to offer superior frozen meat products that can effectively compete with their fresh counterparts, thus attracting a broader consumer base. Additionally, advancements in supply chain management have streamlined the process for manufacturers to preserve the freshness and nutritional content of frozen meat throughout the distribution network.

Detailed Segmentation

Product Insights

Beef dominated the market with 33.0% share in 2024. Beef remains one of the most popular meat products worldwide, and rising consumption, particularly in emerging economies, and has driven the market dominance. With increasing disposable incomes in countries including China, India, and Brazil, more consumers have incorporated beef into their diets, contributing to the growth of the frozen beef market. Moreover, the market witnessed a growing consumer preference for premium beef cuts, such as ribeye, tenderloin, and sirloin, in developed markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Frozen beef allows retailers and restaurants to maintain a consistent supply of premium cuts, making them accessible to a broader audience while ensuring long and quality shelf life.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the global market share in 2024. These retail channels offer a comprehensive selection of frozen meat products, including various types of meat such as beef, chicken, pork, lamb, and seafood, and processed options including nuggets, sausages, and ready-to-cook meals. This extensive variety has increasingly attracted consumers looking for a one-stop shopping experience. In addition, retailers often run promotions, discounts, and loyalty programs on frozen meat products, incentivizing customers to purchase more. These price reductions can significantly influence consumer buying behavior and drive sales through these channels.

Regional Insights

The North America frozen meat market held 21.1% share in 2024. With busy lifestyles becoming the norm, consumers in the region have increasingly sought convenient meal options. They have preferred frozen meat products, including pre-marinated, ready-to-cook, and processed items including frozen meatballs and nuggets. The market witnessed a growing shift towards health and nutrition among consumers. They perceive frozen meat as healthier alternatives such as lean cuts of chicken, turkey, grass-fed beef, as they seek to incorporate more protein into their diets.

Key Frozen Meat Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the frozen meat market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Kerry Group plc

BRF Global

Associated British Foods plc

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Pilgrim’s

VERDE FARMS

Hewitt

Frozen Meat Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global frozen meat market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Frozen Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Frozen Meat Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Frozen Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Recent Developments