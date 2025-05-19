Digital Map Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Navigation Applications

The global digital map market was valued at USD 18.18 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the increasing use of advanced technologies in mapmaking and surveying, along with the rising adoption of digital maps across various industry sectors. Additionally, the expansion of internet access and the growing number of connected devices—such as smartphones, tablets, and interactive displays—are expected to further boost the demand for map-based applications in the coming years. The transition from personal navigation devices to smartphones and consumer-centric apps is also anticipated to contribute significantly to market expansion over the forecast period.

The industry is witnessing a rapid integration of geomatics technologies—including mapping systems and the Global Positioning System (GPS)—with imagery-based tools. Leading players are increasingly focused on launching multi-platform applications. A key growth driver is the automotive sector’s accelerated adoption of digital mapping solutions, especially for autonomous vehicle technologies. Beyond self-driving vehicles, digital maps are also being integrated into logistics control systems, fleet management, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). An example is the OneMap Alliance, formed by HERE Technologies and its Asia-Pacific partners—Increment P (IPC)/Pioneer of Japan, NavInfo of China, and SK Telecom of Korea—to create a unified global mapping system.

Type Insights

By type, the market is segmented into GIS, LiDAR, digital orthophotography, aerial photography, and GPS. In 2022, the GIS segment led with approximately 40.0% market share. This dominance is attributed to its extensive use in urban planning, infrastructure development, disaster response, natural resource monitoring, and environmental impact assessment. The fusion of traditional business analytics with GIS tools has enabled companies to better analyze market demographics and enhance business intelligence.

Services Insights

The services segment includes consulting, development & integration, and support & maintenance. Development & integration held the largest share in 2022, accounting for over 70.0% of the market. The increasing integration of digital maps in business analytics and market-specific applications is driving this demand. Providers also offer data processing, system infrastructure development, licensing, and web-based services. A growing number of these service providers are focused on embedding interactive, user-friendly maps directly into clients’ systems.

Mapping Type Insights

Based on mapping type, the market is categorized into indoor, outdoor, and metaverse mapping. Outdoor mapping dominated in 2022 with an 84.0% share, primarily due to its widespread use in the automotive sector, smartphones, and portable electronic devices like tablets and laptops. Outdoor digital maps support applications such as fleet management, environmental assessments, disaster response, global networking, and risk analysis.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Digital Map Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Application Insights

The market is segmented by application into asset tracking, geo-positioning and geocoding, routing and navigation, and others. The routing and navigation segment led the market in 2022 with over 50.0% share. High demand in automotive, mobile, and defense sectors for real-time traffic and navigation information is a major contributor to this dominance.

End-use Insights

By end-use, the market is segmented into automotive, military & defense, mobile devices, enterprise solutions, logistics, travel and transportation, infrastructure development and construction, and others. The automotive segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for around 40.0% of the market. This is largely driven by the rising demand for navigation systems in vehicles and the advancement of connected and autonomous vehicles. Additional automotive uses include ADAS, fleet tracking, and logistics optimization.

Regional Insights

Regionally, North America led the global market with a 34.0% share in 2022. This leadership is attributed to the strong presence of key market players, a mature automotive industry, and a surge in strategic mergers and acquisitions across the region. Automotive and mobile device applications remain the primary growth drivers influencing regional adoption rates.

Key Market Players

Prominent companies in the global digital map market include:

AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Maxar Technologies

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Getmapping PLC

HERE Holding Corporation

Intermap Technologies Corporation

NavInfo Co., Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Zenrin Co., Ltd.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Digital Map Market