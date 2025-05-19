Fertility Supplements Market Growth Driven by Rising Infertility Awareness

The global fertility supplements market was valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is fueled by factors such as escalating healthcare costs, evolving lifestyles, and advancements in medical science. Additionally, the increasing trend of women postponing childbirth and growing concerns about declining fertility rates are expected to further drive market expansion.

Lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol use, poor dietary habits, and mental stress are major contributors to rising infertility rates. Women experiencing higher stress levels tend to produce elevated amounts of alpha-amylase, which is associated with reduced chances of conception. As these trends continue, infertility rates are expected to rise globally, subsequently boosting demand for fertility supplements.

According to the World Health Organization, widespread infertility is linked to increased smoking and alcohol consumption, a growing obese population, and stress-induced hormonal imbalances. Other contributing factors include age, weight gain, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and recurrent miscarriages—each of which impacts not only individuals but also families and broader communities.

Product Type Insights

Capsule-based fertility supplements led the market in 2023, accounting for 39.9% of total revenue. The popularity of capsule formats is driven by the growing use of microencapsulation technology, which ensures controlled release and maintains color integrity of the product. However, the relatively high cost of this packaging method may limit broader adoption over the forecast period. Meanwhile, increasing concerns about the side effects of conventional pharmaceuticals are encouraging a shift toward herbal alternatives, creating new opportunities for manufacturers.

End-user Insights

In 2023, fertility supplements for women dominated the market with a 54.6% revenue share. Female infertility may result from complications involving the ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, endocrine system, and other physiological factors. Globally, infertility affects approximately 15% of couples—around 48.5 million. As reported by the NIH in March 2023, about 20% of infertility cases are solely male-related, while 30%-40% involve male factors in combination with others.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Fertility Supplements Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Distribution Channel Insights

Over-the-counter (OTC) fertility supplements accounted for 77.6% of global revenue in 2023, making them the dominant distribution channel. Their popularity is particularly rising in emerging markets, driven by increasing consumer awareness of nutritional and health benefits. According to the School of Public Health (March 2023), the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of vitamin E for individuals aged 14 and above, including pregnant women, is 15 mg daily; nursing women require 19 mg. The ease of direct purchase and affordability of OTC products further supports their market growth.

Regional Insights

North America led the global fertility supplements market in 2023, contributing 35.6% of total revenue. The region is expected to experience strong growth throughout the forecast period due to rising infertility rates and heightened awareness of general health. Given the role of various health factors in male and female infertility, many consumers in the region are turning to fertility supplements as a reliable source of essential micronutrients.

Key Market Players

The following companies are among the key players in the fertility supplements market, collectively shaping industry trends and holding significant market shares. Their financials, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives are critical in understanding the market’s supply dynamics:

Fairhaven Health

Coast Science

Lenus Pharma GesmbH

Active Bio Life Science GmbH

Orthomol

Exeltis USA, Inc.

Bionova

Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC

Vitabiotics Ltd.

extreme V, Inc.

Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Gonadosan Distribution GmbH (Fertilovit)

InnovaMed Ltd. (Amino Expert)

Babystart Ltd

Crown Nutraceuticals

Sal Nature LLC

Yadtech

Prega News

PlusPlus Lifesciences LLP

Eu Natural

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Fertility Supplements Market