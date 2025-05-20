U.S. Long Term Care Software Market Expands with Growing Aging Population

The U.S. long-term care software market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.49% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing relevance of Long-Term Care (LTC) in the United States is largely due to the rising healthcare demands of the aging population. LTC software supports both medical and personal care, enabling individuals to live independently. Key drivers of market growth include the widespread adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and the growing use of long-term care facilities. Additionally, the rise in chronic health conditions and an expanding elderly population further fuel market development.

LTC software delivers time- and cost-efficient workflow solutions through features such as a centralized database, integrated EHRs, and tools for medication and payroll management, resident care, revenue cycle management, and clinical documentation. These capabilities enhance patient care, ensure regulatory compliance, and help reduce overall costs.

A significant shortage of nursing staff and increased burnout among healthcare workers in the U.S. have accelerated the adoption of healthcare IT solutions. As a result, many LTC providers are turning to technology to optimize operations. For instance, in October 2022, the American Health Care Association (AHCA) announced that PointClickCare had partnered with the Long-Term Care Data Cooperative to develop a unified health records platform.

Market growth is also driven by demographic trends. The aging population in the U.S. is expanding rapidly, increasing demand for long-term care services and associated software. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to nearly double—from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Consequently, the proportion of older adults in the population will rise from 16% in 2018 to 23% by 2060.

Mode of Delivery Insights

In 2022, the cloud-based segment held the largest revenue share at 41.06%, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are increasingly favored due to their cost efficiency, flexible pricing, minimal operational challenges, low upfront costs, and enhanced data security. As demand grows, more cloud-based products are being developed.

Application Insights

The EHR segment led the market in 2022, accounting for 32.39% of revenue, and it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market applications include Electronic Health Records (EHR), electronic Medication Administration Records (eMAR), revenue cycle management, resident care, staff management, and other related solutions.

End-use Insights

Nursing homes represented the largest market share in 2022, at 40.08%. Factors contributing to this dominance include increased awareness of nursing care services, higher adoption of EHR systems in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), and strong emphasis on patient safety. Key end-users in the market include home healthcare agencies, hospice and palliative care providers, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

Key Market Players

Prominent companies in the U.S. long-term care software market include:

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare)

Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation)

Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

MatrixCare

Yardi Systems, Inc.

VITALS SOFTWARE

PointClickCare

Medtelligent, Inc.

AL Advantage, LLC

Genexod Technologies LLC

Revver, Inc.

